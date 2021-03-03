A Burna Boy Performance will be happening at the 2021 Grammys Premiere Ceremony

Connect with us

Published

15 mins ago

 on

The 2021 Grammy Awards is almost here and Afrobeats heavyweight Burna Boy has been announced as one of the superstars listed to perform at the Premiere Ceremony.

The event which was formerly set to take place in January will now hold on the 14th of March with three-time nominee Jhené Aiko hosting the 63rd Grammys.

Preceding Grammy nominees including Kamasi Washington, Regina Carter, Gregory Porter, Afro-Peruvian Jazz Orchestra Thana Alexa, John Beasley, Camilo,, Alexandre Desplat, Bebel Gilberto, Lupita Infante, Sarah Jarosz, Mykal Kilgore, Ledisi, Mariachi Sol de Mexico de Jose Hernandez, PJ Morton, Grace Potter, säje, Gustavo Santaolalla (Bajofondo) and Anoushka Shankar have been scheduled to pay tribute to Marvin Gaye by celebrating the 50th anniversary of his song “Mercy, Mercy Me (The Ecology)” with a performance.

Other artists set to perform include Poppy, Rufus Wainwright, Terri Lyne Carrington + Social Science, Jimmy “Duck” Holmes and Igor Levit and Lido Pimienta, while Lifetime Achievement Grammys will also be presented to Talking Heads, Salt-N-Pepa, Selena, Grandmaster Flash & The Furious Five and more.

Photo Credit: @burnaboygram

