Connect with us

Music Scoop

"Made In Lagos", Fashion & the Kids - All of the things Wizkid spoke about in his Interview with Vogue

Music

New Video: Dunsin Oyekan - To Know You

Music

New EP: Cyllabus- Cyllabus

Music

New Music + Video: Focalistic feat. Davido & Vigro Deep - Ke Star (Remix)

Music Scoop

Ric Hassani says NBC banned “Thunder Fire You” & Everyone is Like ‘Wait! What?’

Music

New Music: Skaa feat. Buju - Right Back

Music Scoop Sweet Spot

Don Jazzy has got a New Crib!

Music

New Music: Valee Music feat. Ubuntu Brothers - Don't Want Your Love

Music

New Video: Adekunle Gold feat. Patoranking - Pretty Girl

Music Scoop

#DiscoverWithBN: Let's Reintroduce You to Glowrie

Music

“Made In Lagos”, Fashion & the Kids – All of the things Wizkid spoke about in his Interview with Vogue

Published

8 hours ago

 on

Award-winning Afrobeats singer Wizkid talked about his latest album “Made In Lagos“, his style, kids and more in a recent interview with Vogue.

Describing the superstar, Vogue wrote in its intro:

In his decade-long career, Nigerian superstar Wizkid has risen from the bustling streets of Surulere—also home of the late great West African music legend Fela Kuti—to take his place on the global world stage. Released late last year, his fourth studio album, Made in Lagos, is his most consistently mature and cohesive yet. Here, the singer tinctures his signature brand of Afrobeat with hints of R&B, pop, and reggae, producing a cocktail of songs that seamlessly traverses cultures. It’s ambient, breezy, everyday music. Commanding and measured, Wizkid’s clearly not the scrappy teenager he was when he first started.

About the “Made In Lagos” album and what it represents, Wizkid says, “We can make the Socos and the party songs a billion times, but sometimes I just want to give the people a different type of vibe.”

Wizkid also talks about his fashion and the thought he puts into his style saying, “I intentionally spend as much time as I do on the music on my image as well.” “I hope I can also inspire my sons in the same way. I see them try to dress like me sometimes and it’s fun to watch,” the singer adds.

Read the complete interview on Vogue.

Photo Credit: Vogue

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Chizurum Egwunwankwo: How I Cope With the Emotional Toll of Job Hunting

#BNShareYourHustle: Nominate Your Fave SME for a FREE Post on BellaNaija

Money Matters with Nimi: Ten Money Tips for Couples

Buife Nomeh: 7 Questions to Answer when Preparing a Report Presentation at Work

Firecracker Toyeen: My College Park Experience (5)
Advertisement
css.php