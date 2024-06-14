King Promise Bares All on New Album “True To Self” feat. Fave, Shallipopi & Sarkodie

Ghanaian singer-songwriter King Promise is back with his highly anticipated third album, “True To Self.” Following his successful releases “As Promised” (2019) and “5 Star” (2022), King Promise embraces his artistic identity and signature sound on this new project.

This time I felt like, ‘Be true to self,” he tells Apple Music. “I found the right balance between what my sound truly is, who I really am and what I really want to churn out through my music. The title speaks for what I actually want to give off with this album.”

King Promise isn’t afraid to get personal. He explains, “I’m the most vulnerable I’ve ever been with my music, the most true I’ve been, and everything has clues to it where it’s not just fiction.” Drawing inspiration from his real-life experiences, particularly his romantic relationships, “True To Self” offers a glimpse into King Promise’s inner world.

King Promise’s passion for music creation remains undimmed. “You attain new heights in life, in career, in love, in family and business-and all those ones push you even to believe furthermore,” he reflects. This passion translates into a stellar lineup of collaborators on “True To Self,” featuring artists like Fave, Sarkodie, Ladipoe, Shallipopi, Lasmid, and Haitian-American singer Fridayy.

Listen to the album below: