Turn Leftover Stew into a Delicious Spaghetti Jollof with This Easy Recipe from Meg’s Cuisine

Leftover stew sitting in the fridge? Don’t let it go to waste! Meg’s Cuisine turns it into a rich and flavourful Spaghetti Jollof, full of colour and fresh ingredients.

She starts by cooking the spaghetti until it’s soft, then heats some vegetable oil in a pan. In goes the leftover stew, sizzling as it fries for a few minutes to wake up all the flavours. The spaghetti follows, mixing in beautifully as fresh basil leaves add an aromatic touch. After a short simmer, she throws in diced sausages and carrots, keeping them just crisp enough for that perfect bite. Then come the onions and fresh scallions, bringing even more crunch and freshness to the dish.

Simple, delicious, and a great way to make the most of what you have. Watch how she makes it below.