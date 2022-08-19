Connect with us

Music Promotions

Joeboy’s Latest Single is Out & It is a ‘Feel-good Heartbreak Song’ | Listen Now

Music

New Music: Tha Boy Myles feat. Skiibii - Shawty

Music Scoop

New Music + Video: Asake - Terminator

Music Scoop

M.I Abaga Releases 11th Studio Album “The Guy” | Listen on BN

Music Scoop Sweet Spot

Asake is Now a House Owner!

Music Scoop

"Here’s my story of strength and resilience" - Adekunle Gold Explains New Tattoo

Music Scoop

Di'Ja Teases New Music Dropping Soon

BN TV Music

Watch ILLBLiSS & Idahams deliver a spectacular performance of "Abena" on Glitch Sessions

BN TV Music

New Video: 1da Banton feat. Zlatan - No Sleeping

BN TV Music

New Video: Fireboy DML feat. Asake - Bandana

Music

Joeboy’s Latest Single is Out & It is a ‘Feel-good Heartbreak Song’ | Listen Now

Published

1 hour ago

 on


Nigerian music superstar Joeboy has shared his latest single, “Contour,” out now on all DSPs. Listen HERE.

“Contour” reunites the singer with Tempoe, the producer of Joeboy’s runaway hit “Sip (Alcohol)” as well as CKay’s “Love Nwantiti,” which featured Joeboy on its official remix. A bluesy guitar melody drives the meditative track, building tension for what Joeboy, paradoxically, calls a “feelgood heartbreak song.” Just like the heartwrenching ending to a complicated relationship, listeners will have a tough time getting “Contour” out of their heads.

“Contour” is set to appear on Joeboy’s upcoming sophomore album due out later this year from Mr Eazi’s emPawa Africa. The “Contour” music video, shot in Ghana by Babs Direction, will drop shortly.

“A contour is something that’s not straightforward, that’s not symmetrical, not a straight line,” Joeboy says. “This song deals with the contour of a relationship. It’s a heartbreak song, but it’s a ‘feelgood’ heartbreak song.”

With over 1 billion streams of his music, Joeboy is one of today’s most successful African recording artists. His latest releases include “Cubana” and a version of the upcoming album track “Spiritual Gbedu” released via COLORS.

Those tracks follow a massive 2021 campaign that saw Joeboy issue his debut album, Somewhere Between Beauty & Magic, followed by his most successful single to date, “Sip (Alcohol),” which has amassed over 400 million streams to date.

Sponsored Content

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa

Star Features

Adedamola Adedayo: “Playboy” Gets Fireboy DML Standing Tall

#BNShareYourHustle: Nominate Your Fave SME for a FREE Post on BellaNaija

Chioma Momah: Lessons I Learned from 20 Years of Marriage

Farida Yahya: Using Customer Insights to Improve Your Branding

BellaNaija’s New Series Explores How We Should Tell African Stories
css.php