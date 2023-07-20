You Need to Try Kiki Foodies’ Healthy & Refreshing Zobo Recipe this Weekend

Look no further for a refreshing and nutritious beverage to beat the rising temperatures than a cold Zobo drink! If you’re committed to a health journey, it’s essential to avoid reaching for sugary or fizzy drinks that offer little nutritional value on hot days.

Culinary content creator and food recipe expert, Kiki of ‘Kiki Foodies’, has just launched a new video on her YouTube channel. In this exciting tutorial, she reveals the secrets to preparing healthy Nigerian Zobo drinks that won’t interfere with your diet.

Watch: