AlorG’s Debut EP “Down I’m A Rebel” Is a Soundtrack of Resistance and Hope | Listen

Published

4 seconds ago

 on

19-year-old Ghanaian singer-songwriter AlorG has dropped his debut EP, “Down I’m A Rebel,” a bold mix of Afrobeats, hiplife, and Afropop that speaks straight from the heart. Packed with raw emotion, the project reflects real-life struggles and a defiant cry against oppression and inner turmoil.

Spanning eight tracks, the EP captures a rollercoaster of feelings. Songs like “Lonely” and “Paranoid” dive into AlorG’s darkest moments, painting vivid pictures of isolation and anxiety through soul-stirring lyrics. Writing this track, he reveals, was one of his toughest yet most cathartic experiences.

At its core is the title track, “Down I’m A Rebel,” an electrifying anthem that celebrates resistance in all its forms—whether against societal norms or personal challenges. It’s a rallying call to rise above life’s hurdles and find hope in the struggle.

With “Down I’m A Rebel,” AlorG invites listeners to connect, heal, and embrace their own resilience. Watch the video for the title track below and stream the album below.

 

