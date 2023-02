2022 was an all round impressive year for Nigerian superstar musician BNXN fka Buju. BNXN thrilled fans with hits like “Traboski”, “Kenkele” and his widely acclaimed EP, “Bad Since ‘97.”

The singer continues from where he left off with the release of his new single “Gwagwalada” featuring fellow hitmakers, Seyi Vibez and Kizz Daniel.

“Gwagwalada” is produced by Sarz.

Stream here.

Watch the Visualizer below: