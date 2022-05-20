New Music: Lojay & Sarz feat. Chris Brown – Monalisa (Remix)

Lagos-based Afro-fusion artist Lojay and internationally renowned super-producer Sarz release a brand-new remix of the recent smash single “Monalisa“, featuring R&B superstar Chris Brown.

Taken from their joint “LV N ATTN” EP last year, the original version of “Monalisa” became an early standout due to its hypnotic beat and infectious hooks, becoming not just one of the biggest releases in Nigeria, but a global hit that put Lojay on the map as one of Nigeria’s fastest-rising cultural exports and cemented Sarz’s reputation as the most signiﬁcant name in Afrobeats.

Listen to “Monalisa” (remix) below: