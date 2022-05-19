New Mum Alert! Rihanna Has Welcomed a Baby Boy



Rihanna has given birth to her first child.

Multiple outlets have confirmed that the new mom and A$AP Rocky welcomed their first child on Friday, May 13.

The singer and beauty mogul reportedly gave birth to a baby boy in Los Angeles.

In January, she debuted her baby bump at an outing with her boyfriend, rapper A$AP Rocky. In the photos, Rihanna wore a long pink jacket kept close by a button, showing off her growing bump which was adorned by a long embellished necklace.

She did, however, keep her baby’s gender and due date private.

Congratulations to the new parents!