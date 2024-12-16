Stockfish, Tomato & Pepper Sauce Done Right: Cooking With Ivey Shows How

Stockfish has long been a star ingredient in many traditional Nigerian dishes, especially soups. But with Cooking With Ivey, it takes centre stage in an irresistible stockfish dish cooked in a rich tomato and pepper sauce.

To get started, she carefully washes the stockfish in warm water and salt, ensuring it’s clean and ready to soak up all the flavours. Then, she simmers it with onions and seasoning cubes to enhance its flavour and achieve that perfect tender texture.

For the sauce, Cooking With Ivey blends a mix of bell peppers, tomatoes, onions, scotch bonnet, ginger, crayfish, and uziza seeds. This combination promises layers of flavour that elevate the dish.

In a separate pan, she heats red oil and sautés onions and ginger until fragrant. The blended pepper mix is then added and allowed to simmer, filling the kitchen with its mouthwatering aroma. Once it’s cooked down, she stirs in the tender stockfish, letting the flavours meld together beautifully.

To finish, she sprinkles in scent-leaf, giving the dish a fresh, aromatic twist that makes it truly unforgettable.

Watch how she makes it below: