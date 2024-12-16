Connect with us

Stockfish, Tomato & Pepper Sauce Done Right: Cooking With Ivey Shows How

Turn Up Your Pasta Game with Kikifoodies’ Delicious Stir-Fry Recipe

Nigerians' Most Googled Songs of 2024: "I Don't Care," "Commas," "Ozeba" & the Hits You Couldn't Miss

Werk It Mama! Funke Akindele Served Major Glamour at 'Everybody Loves Jenifa' Premiere

You Don't Want to Miss the "Alakada! Bad and Boujee" Trailer

Elevate Your Owambe Slayage with Inspo from This 'Sister of the Bride' | WATCH

Sibling Drama and an Unexpected Connection: Watch Ayoola Ayolola & Mimi Chaka in the Debut Episode of "A Heart on the Line"

Experience the Joy of Praise with Mercy Chinwo’s “We Move” Live Performance

Kikifoodies Has the Secret to Fried Rice That Stays Fresh for Hours

Watch Timaya Enjoy Life to the Fullest in "Mase" Visuals

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Stockfish has long been a star ingredient in many traditional Nigerian dishes, especially soups. But with Cooking With Ivey, it takes centre stage in an irresistible stockfish dish cooked in a rich tomato and pepper sauce.

To get started, she carefully washes the stockfish in warm water and salt, ensuring it’s clean and ready to soak up all the flavours. Then, she simmers it with onions and seasoning cubes to enhance its flavour and achieve that perfect tender texture.

For the sauce, Cooking With Ivey blends a mix of bell peppers, tomatoes, onions, scotch bonnet, ginger, crayfish, and uziza seeds. This combination promises layers of flavour that elevate the dish.

In a separate pan, she heats red oil and sautés onions and ginger until fragrant. The blended pepper mix is then added and allowed to simmer, filling the kitchen with its mouthwatering aroma. Once it’s cooked down, she stirs in the tender stockfish, letting the flavours meld together beautifully.

To finish, she sprinkles in scent-leaf, giving the dish a fresh, aromatic twist that makes it truly unforgettable.

Watch how she makes it below:

 

 

 

