Connect with us

BN TV Cuisine

The Secret to Smoky Party Jollof Rice? Zeelicious Foods Shares the Recipe

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

The Epic Tale of "Lisabi" Returns in "Lisabi: A Legend Is Born," Starring Deyemi Okanlawon | Watch the Trailer

BN TV Cuisine

Smoky, Delicious Mangala Dry Fish: Cooking With Ivey Shows How

BN TV Movies & TV

Yomi's Latest Move Takes Things to the Next Level in "A Heart on The Line" Episode 2

BN TV Living Music

Lizzo Sets the Record Straight: What Really Happened in Amsterdam & Her Take on Cancel Culture

BN TV Music

Ready for Detty December? Rotimi Has the Perfect Track for You

BN TV Cuisine

Jollof Meets Pasta in Uzoms' Kitchen Flavourful Christmas Recipe

BN TV Inspired Music

Adekunle Gold Celebrates 10 Years of "Sade": The Song That Changed Everything!

BN TV Living

Take a Tour Inside Meagan Good’s Relaxed & Stylish Los Angeles New Home

BN TV Sweet Spot

3 Celebrations, 1 Day: Nancy Isime Went Big for Her 33rd–Watch the Videos

BN TV

The Secret to Smoky Party Jollof Rice? Zeelicious Foods Shares the Recipe

Avatar photo

Published

26 mins ago

 on

Nigerian Jollof rice is in a league of its own—no debates there. But just when you think you’ve nailed the art of making this iconic dish, Zeelicious Foods comes through with a recipe upgrade that takes Smoky Jollof to the next level.

Her secret starts in the oven. Instead of the usual boiling and blending, Zeelicious chops her pepper mix into small pieces, spreads them on a tray, sprinkles a little oil and salt, and roasts them until they’re slightly charred. This simple step locks in that bold, smoky flavour we can’t get enough of. Once roasted, the peppers are blended into a rich base.

Next stop: the pot. She heats some oil, throws in onions, ginger, and garlic, and adds the pepper mix along with tomato paste. After letting it simmer for five minutes, she seasons with nutmeg, curry, thyme, and other spices, building layers of flavour.

Here’s where things get interesting. She adds her washed rice, just the right amount of water, and bay leaves. Her tip is to not overdo the water. Smokey Jollof thrives on steam to cook the rice perfectly.

For the grand finale, she tosses in colourful chopped veggies, carrots, bell peppers, sweetcorn, and tops it off with crispy beef, dodo, and a sprinkle of cabbage for garnish. What you get is a Smokey Jollof that looks as good as it tastes.

The result is Smokey Jollof Rice so good, you might just lick your plate clean.

Watch her bring it all to life below

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php