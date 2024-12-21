The Secret to Smoky Party Jollof Rice? Zeelicious Foods Shares the Recipe

Nigerian Jollof rice is in a league of its own—no debates there. But just when you think you’ve nailed the art of making this iconic dish, Zeelicious Foods comes through with a recipe upgrade that takes Smoky Jollof to the next level.

Her secret starts in the oven. Instead of the usual boiling and blending, Zeelicious chops her pepper mix into small pieces, spreads them on a tray, sprinkles a little oil and salt, and roasts them until they’re slightly charred. This simple step locks in that bold, smoky flavour we can’t get enough of. Once roasted, the peppers are blended into a rich base.

Next stop: the pot. She heats some oil, throws in onions, ginger, and garlic, and adds the pepper mix along with tomato paste. After letting it simmer for five minutes, she seasons with nutmeg, curry, thyme, and other spices, building layers of flavour.

Here’s where things get interesting. She adds her washed rice, just the right amount of water, and bay leaves. Her tip is to not overdo the water. Smokey Jollof thrives on steam to cook the rice perfectly.

For the grand finale, she tosses in colourful chopped veggies, carrots, bell peppers, sweetcorn, and tops it off with crispy beef, dodo, and a sprinkle of cabbage for garnish. What you get is a Smokey Jollof that looks as good as it tastes.

The result is Smokey Jollof Rice so good, you might just lick your plate clean.

Watch her bring it all to life below