Introducing Expedier: Simplifying Credit Access for Individuals and Businesses

Expedier, a cutting-edge digital financial platform backed by Google and Founders Institute, is stepping out from behind the scenes to revolutionize the credit-building landscape. With its innovative approach to financial inclusion, Expedier is poised to empower millions of individuals and businesses across North America who are underserved by traditional systems.

Founded in 2020, Expedier is set to address a critical gap in the financial ecosystem: the inability of many individuals and businesses to access credit due to outdated evaluation models. The soon-to-be-launched platform turns everyday financial activities—such as rent payments, utility bills, and remittances—into opportunities to build creditworthiness.

“Our goal was never just to build another financial app,” said Kingsley Madu, CEO and Co-Founder of Expedier. “We set out to solve a systemic problem that has left over 100 million individuals and businesses locked out of the credit system. What we’ve created is a platform that transforms everyday financial behaviors into opportunities for growth. Now, we’re ready to scale and deliver on that promise.”

A standout feature of Expedier is its Credit Building for Businesses, an upcoming capability that provides small businesses with tools to establish and grow their credit—an area often overlooked by traditional financial institutions. This unique feature positions Expedier as a trailblazer in the space, offering both individuals and businesses the chance to take control of their financial futures.

Since its inception, Expedier has achieved:

A user base of over 20,000 individuals mostly acquired by word-of-mouth.

Over $30 million in processed transaction volume.

Recognition as one of Canada’s Top 10 Most Innovative Fintechs at the Digital Commerce Platform Fintech Awards.

Strategic partnerships with global players, including Google and Founders Institute.

While Expedier is currently supported by an ongoing $750K seed round on Frontfundr, its focus remains on delivering impactful solutions that make credit accessible to all. The company has already secured nearly 70% of its funding target within the first two weeks, a testament to the confidence and enthusiasm surrounding its vision.

The funds raised will fuel user acquisition, accelerate product development, and expand credit-building solutions for both individuals and businesses. Expedier also plans to extend its global remittance capabilities to Europe, the UK, and 27 African countries.

“This isn’t just about funding—it’s about validation,” Madu added. “From our users to our partners, the message is clear: the time for change is now. We’ve built the foundation, and now we’re stepping forward to disrupt the industry and redefine financial inclusion.”

Visit frontfundr.com/expedier to learn more about Expedier’s pre-seed raise, or visit www.expedier.co.

You can also contact Kingsley Madu (Chief Executive Officer) directly at [email protected].

