Jameson’s 12 Days of Christmas Lit up Ikeja City Mall With Festive Fun, Creative Experiences, and a Sustainable Twist

The Jameson 12 Days of Christmas at Ikeja City Mall from December 21st, 2024 to January 1st, 2025 was a celebration of the holiday season that extended beyond traditional festivities.

The event fostered a sense of community and creativity, captivating guests with an immersive experience that combined tradition with unique and imaginative elements, beginning with the unveiling of the stunning Christmas tree crafted from nearly 3,000 recycled Jameson bottles.

Each day featured a new theme and unique activities that exemplified the warmth and openness of Jameson’s spirit, beginning with a colourful opening ceremony and finishing with memorable moments shared by friends, relatives, and curious onlookers.

Day after day, the tree remained the star attraction: a towering tribute to sustainability that also served as the perfect holiday backdrop for photos, hangouts, and spontaneous laughter. On one evening, dubbed “Puzzles and Connects,” players connected in friendly competition, racing against the clock to arrange Jameson-themed puzzle pieces into mini festive trees.

The lively atmosphere of camaraderie continued into the night, with winners cheering and high fiving. Receiving their mystery gift boxes adding to the thrill. Shortly after, another attraction emerged: a “Candle Making and Gift Corner”, where guests were encouraged to express their artistic side through the art of Candle-making.

While DJ SKB played lively music in the background, the guests combined scents, measured wax, poured it into Jameson-branded molds and excitedly waited for the candles to cool. A cozy gift area, an ode to the Christmas spirit of gift-giving, ensured that everyone went home with a token giving the day a glow of personal creativity and self-expression.

The vivid “Owambe Day” a joyful tribute to Nigerian culture, held midway through the festivities, inviting guests to arrive in bold traditional attire. Thorpeedoh Band, which included a saxophonist, elevated the energy levels of the audience, while a DJ kept a steady flow of songs to keep the celebration current and exciting.

The aroma of gourmet junk food filled the air, creating an authentic Owambe atmosphere that connected generations and unified strangers in dance. In between sips of signature Jameson cocktails, guests swapped stories and enjoyed the sense of community that only the festive season can provide.

A variety of other themes and activities kept the spirits up through the season. Every facet of the Jameson Christmas Tree Experience was designed to foster meaningful connections, from exciting game evenings and raucous open mic sessions to smaller, more private events where people could appreciate the tree’s glowing splendor.

The flow of each evening was carefully balanced between relaxation and adrenaline, allowing guests to mingle, celebrate, and explore at their own pace.

The Jameson 12 Days of Christmas was a unique and memorable experience. More than just a series of events, it fostered a sense of community and creativity. From intricate jigsaw puzzles and handcrafted candles to vibrant cultural performances, every element contributed to a tapestry of unforgettable moments.

The centerpiece of these celebrations was the dazzling Christmas tree, a testament to the brand’s commitment to sustainability and a powerful symbol of joy and generosity.

Pernod Ricard Nigeria is the local affiliate of Pernod Ricard, a global leader in wines and spirits. Pernod Ricard holds a comprehensive portfolio of premium and luxury brands, with 16 out of the top 100 spirit brands in the world, including Jameson Irish Whiskey, Beefeater Gin, Martell Cognac, Seagram’s Imperial Blue Whisky, Absolut Vodka, Ballantine’s, Chivas Regal, The Glenlivet Scotch Whisky, Olmeca Tequila, Malibu Liqueur, and Mumm Champagne.

Founded in 1780 by John Jameson, Jameson is a best-selling Irish whiskey in the world. Produced in the distillery in Midleton, County Cork, from malted and unmalted Irish barley, Jameson’s blended whiskeys are triple-distilled, resulting in exceptional smoothness.

