Attention: Put These 10 Nigerian Beauty Influencers On Your Radar Now!

Social media is the ever-growing encyclopedia of all things makeup and talent. Beauty content creators are constantly sprucing up various social media platforms, leading to a bookmark-worthy trail of out-of-the-box makeup looks, beauty hacks and game-changing product recommendations.

If you’re looking for a refreshed technique to style your wig, a complete how-to on graphic eyeliners, or even some essential contour tips, these Nigerian beauty influencers have you covered.

Anita Adetoye

Who? Multi-award-winning Content Creator, Makeup Artist, and Social Media Influencer.

Follow for: A fun and relatable feed with outfit inspirations, product recommendations and the best food spots.

Whitney Madueke

Who? Beauty Expert, Beauty and Lifestyle Content Creator.

Follow for: The ultimate beauty education and products recommendation and an out-of-this-world smile.

Ropo Demure

Who? Beauty & Hair Content Creator, Youtuber.

Follow for: The ultimate beauty and wig install education, from insights into the best makeup and hair products to out-of-this-world makeup creations.

Adanna Madueke

Who? Beauty and Lifestyle Content Creator, Youtuber.

Follow for: Limitless natural hair inspiration, lifestyle and a bubbly personality.

Oluchi Onuigbo

Who? Professional Makeup Artist, Esthetician and Youtuber.

Follow for: Thorough, trustworthy, impartial product reviews and practical makeup and skincare tips and tricks.

Eni Popoola

Who? Beauty & Lifestyle Youtuber.

Follow for: Flawless makeup creations, endless style and makeup inspiration.

Fola Hontas

Who? Digital Creator, Beauty and Lifestyle Youtuber.

Follow for: Speedy, practical make-up demos on Youtube, endlessly imaginative beauty looks and hacks that will motivate you to be more creative, lifestyle content and more.

Bregha

Who? Professional Makeup Artist, Aesthetician and Youtuber.

Follow for: Endless makeup and skincare inspiration that balances wow with wearable and top-notch product recommendations.

Layefa Ebitonmo

Who? Digital Creator, Beauty, Fashion and Lifestyle Youtuber.

Follow for: Endless makeup inspiration, the beauty’s feed is a positive place, a testament to her fun personality.

Uche Natori

Who? Beauty Expert, Content Creator and Youtuber.

Follow for: Fun-to-recreate makeup looks, colour combinations with unique techniques and captivating makeup tutorials.

