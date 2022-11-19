La Roche-Posay by L’Oréal Launch ‘Effaclar line’ in Nigeria to help with Acne, Hyperpigmentation & more

L’Oréal ‘s Active Cosmetic Division for the La Roche-Posay Brand held a presentation at the ‘3rd Scientific Conference of the African Society of Dermatology and Venereology and the 16th Scientific Conference of Nigerian Association of Dermatologists’ themed; ‘Enhancing evidence-based dermatology practice in a globalization era’, the presentation was well suited for the conference.

Launched on behalf of the L’Oréal Active Cosmetic Division by respected beauty business leader Beatrice Eneh, the La Roche-Posay brand was presented at the Conference in Partnership with some of the leading voices in African dermatology. They include NAD President, Prof Tahir T Mohammed; NAD Secretary, Dr. Perpetua Ibekwe; NAD Treasurer, Dr. Erere Otrofanowei and President of the ASDV, Professor Abel Onunu.

“Reports confirm that sun protection is not just an ultimate necessity but has also become a much-needed cultural norm in today’s environment,” said Beatrice Eneh, L’Oréal Active Cosmetic Division Partner in Nigeria.

This was further elaborated in a discussion forum for medical students, nurses, and pediatricians led by Eneh and the Nigerian L’Oréal Active Cosmetic Division team. She elaborated on the scientific and evidence-based approach that gives the Anthelios UVMUNE Sunscreen an edge over its counterparts in the Industry.

The Deputy Governor of Rivers state, Dr. Ipalibo H. Banigo, stopped by the La Roche-Posay booth to experience a range of the brand’s products and was delighted to discover that they will now be consistently available across Nigeria. The deputy governor thanked Beatrice Eneh and her team for an excellent presentation.

Beatrice Eneh and her team showcased the texture, application, and methodology to a group of dermatology experts who were excited by the insightful information shared.

La Roche-Posay is recognized globally as a leading dermo-cosmetic brand. With over 600 clinical studies conducted on 90,000 patients from newborns to 104-year-olds, La Roche-Posay has continued to work in close partnership with respected dermatologists worldwide.

Since its creation in 1975, the brand has conducted tens of hundreds of clinical studies on patients of varying age groups, ethnicities, and skin types, targeting specific skincare concerns like acne, hyperpigmentation, eczema, and more.

Acne represents the top three most common skin conditions with a prevalence of approximately 85% among young adults, according to ‘the Global Burden of Disease‘.

Although seen predominantly in adolescents, acne and its sequelae can occur at any age and can be a potential cause of grave psychological repercussions.

La Roche-Posay has come to help with their ‘Effaclar line’. With adequate scientific backing, the brand has a range of products that have been clinically demonstrated to provide significant efficacy in combating all acne lesions while ensuring that the tolerance for the products by the skin is not compromised.

The product has an effective concentration of all ingredients which serve to not just target acne lesions but also prevent the occurrence of acne-induced hyperpigmentation, and perks such as rebuilding the cutaneous barrier and rebalancing the skin microbiome are deemed priority. These products are effective when used as both monotherapy, adjunctive, or relay therapy.

All products from the La Roche-Posay brand have been tested on even the most sensitive of skins while ensuring that the texture of each product is the best. These factors increase patient compliance and therefore rank them not just the number 1 science-backed skincare brand but the go-to dermatologist skincare brand.

