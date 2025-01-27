We Spotted Your Faves at Paris Fashion Week | See the Stunning Fashion Looks

Some of our favourite celebrities showed up and showed out at Paris Fashion Week, making their presence felt at some of the most prestigious runway shows, including Louis Vuitton, Jacquemus, Amiri, and more.

From front-row appearances to striking street-style moments, they embodied the perfect fusion of bold creativity, effortless sophistication, and cultural pride. Their outfits, whether avant-garde or classic, reflected a deep understanding of fashion as both art and self-expression, reinforcing Nigeria’s growing influence on the global style scene.

Beyond just spectators, they were trendsetters—capturing the attention of photographers, fashion insiders, and enthusiasts alike. Here are some of your favourites: