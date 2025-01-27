Connect with us

Style Sweet Spot

We Spotted Your Faves at Paris Fashion Week | See the Stunning Fashion Looks

Beauty Music Scoop Style Sweet Spot

Mademoiselle Tems Slays in Paris: All-White, All Stunning at Jacquemus

Movies Movies & TV Nollywood Style

Check Out the Stylish Looks from the Premiere of "Something About The Briggs"

Scoop Style

This Photo of Skepta & Aaron Pierre? We Can't Handle the Fineness!

Beauty Music Scoop Style

Ayra Starr Always Knew She'd Be a Superstar: Talking Confidence & Stardom in Blanc Magazine

Promotions Style

From Runways to Boardrooms: How Osi-Apagun Lai Labode Ph.D Masters the Art of Influence

Style

Power Meets Poise: Idia Aisien’s Tweed Takeover

Beauty Scoop Style

Green, Glorious Green! Veekee James Just Gave Us More Style Inspiration

Style Sweet Spot

Everyone is Talking About Omah Lay's Hair at the Paris Fashion Week 2025

Nollywood Scoop Style

Whooosh! Eniola Ajao Brought the Heat with Jaw-Dropping Looks for Her 42nd Birthday

Style

We Spotted Your Faves at Paris Fashion Week | See the Stunning Fashion Looks

Avatar photo

Published

58 mins ago

 on

Some of our favourite celebrities showed up and showed out at Paris Fashion Week, making their presence felt at some of the most prestigious runway shows, including Louis Vuitton, Jacquemus, Amiri, and more.

From front-row appearances to striking street-style moments, they embodied the perfect fusion of bold creativity, effortless sophistication, and cultural pride. Their outfits, whether avant-garde or classic, reflected a deep understanding of fashion as both art and self-expression, reinforcing Nigeria’s growing influence on the global style scene.

Beyond just spectators, they were trendsetters—capturing the attention of photographers, fashion insiders, and enthusiasts alike. Here are some of your favourites:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija Style (@bellanaijastyle)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija Beauty (@bellanaijabeauty)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija Style (@bellanaijastyle)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaija)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija Style (@bellanaijastyle)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija Style (@bellanaijastyle)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija Style (@bellanaijastyle)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija Style (@bellanaijastyle)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija Style (@bellanaijastyle)

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija Style (@bellanaijastyle)

The fun doesn’t stop here, visit www.bellanaijastyle.comfor more on African fashion and lifestyle now!

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

The Definitive Guide to African Style Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now! Connect with us! Send an email: [email protected] Follow us on Instagram: @bellanaijastyle

css.php