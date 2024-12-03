Kerry Washington Gets Her Hollywood Walk of Fame Star—A Dream Come True for Her Parents

Hollywood’s very own Kerry Washington just had a moment that dreams are made of. Yesterday, the “Scandal” actress was honoured with a star on the iconic Hollywood Walk of Fame, and the event was filled with love, pride, and celebration.

Held in Los Angeles, the ceremony was as heartwarming as they come. Kerry’s proud parents, Earl and Valerie Washington, were front and centre, cheering her on, while her close friends and mentors Tyler Perry and Shonda Rhimes brought the sweetest energy with their touching speeches.

“She is incredibly kind, giving, and powerful, and her heart speaks first,” Tyler said, leaving everyone feeling the love. Shonda also celebrated Kerry’s authenticity and strength, saying:

“You’re strong. You’re determined. You’re never compromising in your values. You’re always holding onto who you are, despite all of this crazy attention. She’s a born leader. She’s always taking care of everybody, always the hardest worker. She’s passionate about the roles she plays, about her philanthropy, about her activism, about the world. And she is passionate about her family.”

We couldn’t agree more—Kerry is the definition of a trailblazer. From her Emmy-winning turn as Olivia Pope in “Scandal” to unforgettable roles in “Save the Last Dance” and “American Son,” she’s been serving excellence for three decades.

But the most touching part of the day was when Kerry shared that this wasn’t just her dream—it was her dad’s too.

“My mum and dad also taught me to dream. They taught me to believe and pursue, and here we are. Mum, Dad, can you believe it? An actual star” she said, smiling. “You made a wish and it came true… And now I’m swirling in a galaxy of stars, all encouraging each other to shine brightly and light the way for someone else’s dreams.”

Of course, Kerry had to bring us along for the ride, sharing the magical moment on Instagram:

Feeling like the luckiest girl in the galaxy 💫 deeply grateful for this immense honor ❤️ thank you to every actor, writer, producer, director, casting director, agent, manager, crew member and most especially to every single viewer and fan! THANK YOU 🙏🏾 When you visit Hollywood, come find this ⭐️ and know that it’s not my ⭐️ it’s OUR star because you helped make this dream come true. #HollywoodWalkOfFame

Swipe below to see all the gorgeous photos from the day: