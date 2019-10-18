Kerry Washington is a Mother Searching for her Missing Boy in new Netflix Film “American Son” | WATCH the Trailer

Netflix’s trailer of its forthcoming movie “American Son” is a gripping one.

American Son tells the story of Kendra Ellis-Connor, played by Kerry Washington, the mother of a missing teenage boy, as she struggles to put the pieces together in a South Florida police station.

Matters become worse when her estranged husband (played by Steven Pasquale), and two police officers (played by Supergirl’s Jeremy Jordan, and Eugene Lee) show up.

Watch the trailer below: