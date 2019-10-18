Connect with us

BN TV

Bobby Eke sits with Adesua Onyenokwe to discuss the life-changing Stroke and his road to recovery | Watch on BN

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

#BNMovieFeature: Kenneth Okonkwo, Francis Agu, Ngozi Nwosu, Bob-Manuel in “Living in Bondage” | Watch

BN TV

Watch Episode 4 of "The Sojjis" (Round and Round We Go) on BN

Beauty BN TV

Adanna shares Skincare Routine Ideas Using Everyday Products in "All Things Adanna" | Watch on BN

BN TV Movies & TV

#BBNaija's Venita brings Loads of Fun in this Episode of Ndani TGIF Show | Watch

BN TV

And it's a Wrap! Watch the Season Finale of Funke Akindele Bello's "Aiyetoro Town" on BN

BN TV Music

Watch Official Video for Nonso Amadi’s “What Makes You Sure”

BN TV Movies & TV

Kerry Washington is a Mother Searching for her Missing Boy in new Netflix Film "American Son" | WATCH the Trailer

BN TV Movies & TV

Watch Episode 5 (Starting Over) of Ndani TV’s “Phases” on BN

BN TV Music

Watch TY Bello's Spontaneous Worship Song "Awake"

BN TV

Bobby Eke sits with Adesua Onyenokwe to discuss the life-changing Stroke and his road to recovery | Watch on BN

BN TV

Published

2 days ago

 on

Foremost Nigerian hairstylist, Bobby Eke of Bobby’s Signature sat down with Adesuwa Onyenokwe, as they both went down memory lane to how it all started. He also opened up on the stroke incident that changed his life forever, and how exactly the road to recovery has been.

Watch the video below

Related Topics:
BN TV

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

2 Comments

  1. Bridget

    October 19, 2019 at 1:18 am

    Life!!!! The great Bobby’s signature!!! I tot he had recovered. A magician with hair. The best stylist i have ever come across. But there is a purpose for everything. Dead bones will surely rise again.

    Reply

  2. Malloaded

    October 20, 2019 at 12:04 am

    Nice! Foremost Nigerian hairstylist, Bobby Eke of Bobby’s Signature sat down with Adesuwa Onyenokwe, as they both went down memory lane to how it all started. He also opened up on the stroke incident that changed his life forever, and how exactly the road to recovery has been.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Kolawole Ajayi: Relaxed Driving & Its Benefits

Oluwadunsin Deinde-Sanya: Let Modern Kids Be Kids

BN Climate Change Conversation: Jennifer Reminds us that We Have a Crisis on Our Hands & We Need to Act NOW

How Does Your Obsession with ‘Runs Girls’ Make You Lose Basic Human Compassion & Empathy?

Mateen Taomu: Don’t Enjoy Clubbing So Much But Still Want a Fun Friday Night?

Advertisement
css.php