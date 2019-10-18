BN TV
Bobby Eke sits with Adesua Onyenokwe to discuss the life-changing Stroke and his road to recovery | Watch on BN
Foremost Nigerian hairstylist, Bobby Eke of Bobby’s Signature sat down with Adesuwa Onyenokwe, as they both went down memory lane to how it all started. He also opened up on the stroke incident that changed his life forever, and how exactly the road to recovery has been.
Watch the video below
Bridget
October 19, 2019 at 1:18 am
Life!!!! The great Bobby’s signature!!! I tot he had recovered. A magician with hair. The best stylist i have ever come across. But there is a purpose for everything. Dead bones will surely rise again.
Malloaded
October 20, 2019 at 12:04 am
