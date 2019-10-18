Movies & TV
We Love Danielle Brooks’ Glowing Look in This Maternity Shoot
Danielle Brooks, known for her big-hearted and bubbly role as Natasha “Taystee” Jefferson on Orange is the New Black, is expecting her first child with her boyfriend and we love the glowing look.
This moment is sacred. 👑 This moment is about birth and RE-birth. 👑 This moment is discovering new parts of myself that I never knew existed before. 👑 This moment is about gaining clarity on what I will or will not except so that when my daughter watches me, she is clear on who she is and what she believes. 👑 This moment is understanding what’s worth my energy and what is not. 👑 This moment is unapologetically leaning on those that truly understand the definition of family and friendship. 👑 This moment is about experiencing all that life has to offer me as a woman.
I’m living and basking in the right now! And it feels damn good. #mothertobe.
October 18, 2019 at 3:07 pm
why do women strip naked when they are pregnant? why don’t the husbands do the same??? later they would say they are being objectified….