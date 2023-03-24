Davido to Host Special Live Event “A Timeless Night” in New York, London & Lagos in April!

Davido has announced three special album shows in celebration of his upcoming album “Timeless.” The shows, tagged “A Timeless Night with Davido,” will take place in Irving Plaza in New York on the 2nd of April, Koko in London on the 5th of April, and Tafawa Balewa Square in Lagos on the 23rd of April.

To my U.K. fans, pre-order Timeless from my official store and get access to the London pre-sale this Wednesday. See you there! ⏳ Link: https://t.co/YukqsvNtax — Davido (@davido) March 24, 2023

This announcement comes on the heels of his highly anticipated album, “Timeless,” which has been the talk of the town in the music industry. Fans all over the world have been eagerly anticipating the release of the album, which promises to be a masterpiece.

Fans in the United Kingdom can get their tickets here.