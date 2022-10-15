Api Lifestyle celebrates Birthday with Friends and Loved Ones in Grand style

Friends, family, celebrities, and associates in the entertainment and hospitality sector gathered in the nation’s capital, Abuja to celebrate one of their own, Segun Adewumi Gabriels known, by most as Api Lifestyle, as he turned a year older.

A Nigerian-born social entrepreneur, who has written his name in gold in the entertainment industry in Africa through his company, Apitainment a brand that has provided ‘great times’ through events, businesses, and social gatherings. From Drip City Pool Party to Nights Like This Abuja, Fluxx Urban Luxury Party, The Garage Party, and now the soon-to-be-opened Tokyo NightLife Abuja.

Api Lifestyle had an elaborate lined-up event from dinner to an after-party at the club in Abuja and still took it further by throwing it down with a private beach house party in Lagos.

“To say it was a colorful event would be an understatement. With satisfying memories to last a lifetime, from the glitz and glamour on the black carpet, to good music, dance, good food, and wine.” – Apitainment Brand.

Cheers to an entertainment icon of his time.

