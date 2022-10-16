Here is the Full List of Winners from the 7th EMY Africa Awards 2022





With a world-class set up, excellent production and high-profile guests from across Africa, the 7th EMY Africa Awards lived up to its billing as one of the most prestigious awards events in Africa. The awards, which celebrate distinguished personalities who have demonstrated good values, distinguished themselves in diverse fields of endeavor, and are committed to societal progress, were held at The Grand Arena in Accra, on Saturday the 1st of October 2022.

Hosted by journalist and ace broadcaster Nathaniel Citizen Attoh, and media personality, Berla Mundi, the awards featured some big wins and thrilling performances from South African singer Zahara, Efe Grace, Kwabena Kwabena, Akwaboah, and Cina Soul.

In attendance were some popular faces in Ghana’s business, political, media, entertainment, and corporate circles. Some traditional leaders as well as distinguished personalities from across Africa also attended the event. Some of the guests included the Vice President of the Republic of Ghana, H.E Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia, Osu Mantse (Paramount Chief of the Osu Traditional Area) – HRM Professor Nii Nortey Owuo IV, the British High Commissioner to Ghana – H.E Harriet Thompson, the South African High Commissioner to Ghana – H.E Grace Jeanet Mason, the UN Coordinator to Ghana – Charles Abani, Dr. Ernest Ofori Sarpong, Ibrahim Mahama, Sammy Awuku, Nana Akomiah, Thebe Kgosi, Lanre Olusola, Ayo Animashaun, Nana Ama McBrown, to mention a few.

It was a beautiful evening of celebration of laureates in over 25 award categories. EMY Africa Board Chairman, Dr. Ernest Ofori Sarpong, representatives from Guinness Ghana Breweries, Obaapa Adwoa Ankyaa (Nanahemaa Awindor), her fellow queen mothers, and the Executive Director of EMY Africa, Daniel Kojo Soboh, stepped up the podium to present the flagship award, the Man of the Year, to Ibrahim Mahama.

Below is the list of winners:

HONORARY AWARDS

● Man of the Year – Ibrahim Mahama

● Woman of the Year – Prof. Elsie Effah Kuafmanm

● Man of the Year – Africa – Dr. Akinwumi Adesina

● Magnate Award – Kwame Ofosu Bamfo

● Green Corporate Star Award (by A Rocha Ghana) – Coliba Ghana

● Man of Style – Trevor Stuurman

● Continental Music Icon Award – Don Jazzy

● Continental Film Icon Award – Richard Mofe Damijo

● Young Achiever ( Male ) – Richie Mensah

● Brand of the Year – Caveman Watches

● Group of the Year – Rotary Ghana

● Media Excellence Award – Ayo Animashaun

● Creative and Support Arts Award – Tony Tomety

● Man of Courage – Nii Quaye Brown

● The Settler Award – Amar Deep Sengh Hari

● Young Achiever ( Female ) – Audrey Swatson

● Man of the Year Sport – Benjamin Azamati

● Lifetime Achievement Award – Joe Lartey

● The Guardian Award – Lanre Olusola

● Humanitarian Award – Alex Dadey

● Man of the Year – Technology – Andrew Takyi

● Man of the Year – Agriculture –Alhaji Mohammed Mashud

● Asclepian Award – Dr. Elikem Tamaklo

COMPETITIVE AWARDS

● Actor of the Year – Adjetey Anang

● Discovery of the Year – Free the Youth

● Man of the Year – Music – Kofi Kin a ata

● Designer of the Year – Ezekiel Yartel

The 7th EMY Africa Awards was in association with Johnnie Walker Blue Label. Partners included Diaspora Affairs, Office of the President of Ghana, GIPC, Joy Entertainment, Labadi Beach Hotel, Rhythms Africa, and DSTV – Akwaaba Magic.

Among the many sponsors were Goil, NLA, Strategic Security Systems, Lucozade, Prudential Life Insurance, A Rocha Ghana, Special Ice, Woodin, and, Eller Investment. EY Ghana, Scent of Africa, mPedigree, Ambiance by Talata, Bella Naija, Kaeme, Caveman Watches, BFT, Ghana Web, Luuk Now, Lifeful Place, Asuavo Security, and Grand Arena supported the event. The event was organized by EMY Africa and Carbon AV.

