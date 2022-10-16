Connect with us

Events

Here is the Full List of Winners from the 7th EMY Africa Awards 2022

Events

Api Lifestyle celebrates Birthday with Friends and Loved Ones in Grand style

Events

Dettol Nigeria Partners with Wellbeing Foundation Africa to boost Hygiene Education in Schools and Communities

Events

#BNRSVP Events this Weekend

Events Scoop

TECNO hosts the BBN Season 7 Level Up Housemates + Presented them Gifts

Events

The Project LEAD International Day of the Girl Child Annual Conference is Here | Register to Attend

Events

Mara is the Official Sponsor for Afro Nation Ghana 2022 | See Line up of Artists

Events Promotions

Drinks.Ng marked the Official Signing of Mr. Macaroni as its Brand Ambassador with the ‘Meet Me At The Liquor Store’ Event

Events Promotions

Aquafina Collaborates with Hard Rock Cafe to Reduce Mortality Rate of Breast Cancer | October 15

Events Promotions

World Heart Day 2022: Power Oil raises Awareness on the use of Pedestrian Bridges for Better Heart Health & Safety

Events

Here is the Full List of Winners from the 7th EMY Africa Awards 2022

Published

6 hours ago

 on


With a world-class set up, excellent production and high-profile guests from across Africa, the 7th EMY Africa Awards lived up to its billing as one of the most prestigious awards events in Africa. The awards, which celebrate distinguished personalities who have demonstrated good values, distinguished themselves in diverse fields of endeavor, and are committed to societal progress, were held at The Grand Arena in Accra, on Saturday the 1st of October 2022.

Hosted by journalist and ace broadcaster Nathaniel Citizen Attoh, and media personality, Berla Mundi, the awards featured some big wins and thrilling performances from South African singer Zahara, Efe Grace, Kwabena Kwabena, Akwaboah, and Cina Soul.

In attendance were some popular faces in Ghana’s business, political, media, entertainment, and corporate circles. Some traditional leaders as well as distinguished personalities from across Africa also attended the event. Some of the guests included the Vice President of the Republic of Ghana, H.E Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia, Osu Mantse (Paramount Chief of the Osu Traditional Area) – HRM Professor Nii Nortey Owuo IV, the British High Commissioner to Ghana H.E Harriet Thompson, the South African High Commissioner to GhanaH.E Grace Jeanet Mason, the UN Coordinator to GhanaCharles Abani, Dr. Ernest Ofori Sarpong, Ibrahim Mahama, Sammy Awuku, Nana Akomiah, Thebe Kgosi, Lanre Olusola, Ayo Animashaun, Nana Ama McBrown, to mention a few.

It was a beautiful evening of celebration of laureates in over 25 award categories. EMY Africa Board Chairman, Dr. Ernest Ofori Sarpong, representatives from Guinness Ghana Breweries, Obaapa Adwoa Ankyaa (Nanahemaa Awindor), her fellow queen mothers, and the Executive Director of EMY Africa, Daniel Kojo Soboh, stepped up the podium to present the flagship award, the Man of the Year, to Ibrahim Mahama.

Below is the list of winners:

HONORARY AWARDS

Man of the Year – Ibrahim Mahama
Woman of the Year – Prof. Elsie Effah Kuafmanm
Man of the Year Africa Dr. Akinwumi Adesina
Magnate Award – Kwame Ofosu Bamfo
Green Corporate Star Award (by A Rocha Ghana) – ColibaGhana
Man of Style – Trevor Stuurman
Continental Music Icon Award Don Jazzy
Continental Film Icon Award Richard Mofe Damijo
Young Achiever (Male) – Richie Mensah
Brand of the Year – Caveman Watches
Group of the Year – Rotary Ghana
Media Excellence Award Ayo Animashaun
Creative and Support Arts Award – Tony Tomety
Man of Courage – Nii Quaye Brown
The Settler Award – Amar Deep Sengh Hari
Young Achiever (Female) – Audrey Swatson
Man of the Year Sport – Benjamin Azamati
Lifetime Achievement Award – Joe Lartey
The Guardian Award – Lanre Olusola
Humanitarian Award – Alex Dadey
Man of the Year – Technology – Andrew Takyi
Man of the Year Agriculture –Alhaji Mohammed Mashud
Asclepian Award – Dr. Elikem Tamaklo

COMPETITIVE AWARDS  

Actor of the Year – Adjetey Anang
Discovery of the Year – Free the Youth
Man of the Year – Music – Kofi Kinaata
Designer of the Year – Ezekiel Yartel

The 7th EMY Africa Awards was in association with Johnnie Walker Blue Label. Partners included Diaspora Affairs, Office of the President of Ghana, GIPC, Joy Entertainment, Labadi Beach Hotel, Rhythms Africa, and DSTVAkwaaba Magic.

Among the many sponsors were Goil, NLA, Strategic Security Systems, Lucozade, Prudential Life Insurance, A Rocha Ghana, Special Ice, Woodin, and, Eller Investment. EY Ghana, Scent of Africa, mPedigree, Ambiance by Talata, Bella Naija, Kaeme, Caveman Watches, BFT, Ghana Web, Luuk Now, Lifeful Place, Asuavo Security, and Grand Arena supported the event. The event was organized by EMY Africa and Carbon AV.

Watch the full show on YouTube EMY AFRICA NETWORK

 

Sponsored Content

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.


Advertisement

Star Features

Before You Chase that Bag, Have you Put in the Work?

We Should Pay Better Attention to Animal Cruelty in Nigeria

Here’s How We Can Help People Affected by Floods in Nigeria

Glory Abah: Why I Watched This Year’s Big Brother Naija Show

Be Transformed with The Catalyst: Why Meditation is Super Important for All
css.php