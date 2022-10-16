Events
Here is the Full List of Winners from the 7th EMY Africa Awards 2022
With a world-class set up, excellent production and high-profile guests from across Africa, the 7th EMY Africa Awards lived up to its billing as one of the most prestigious awards events in Africa. The awards, which celebrate distinguished personalities who have demonstrated good values, distinguished themselves in diverse fields of endeavor, and are committed to societal progress, were held at The Grand Arena in Accra, on Saturday the 1st of October 2022.
Hosted by journalist and ace broadcaster Nathaniel Citizen Attoh, and media personality, Berla Mundi, the awards featured some big wins and thrilling performances from South African singer Zahara, Efe Grace, Kwabena Kwabena, Akwaboah, and Cina Soul.
In attendance were some popular faces in Ghana’s business, political, media, entertainment, and corporate circles. Some traditional leaders as well as distinguished personalities from across Africa also attended the event. Some of the guests included the Vice President of the Republic of Ghana, H.E Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia, Osu Mantse (Paramount Chief of the Osu Traditional Area) – HRM Professor Nii Nortey Owuo IV, the British High Commissioner to Ghana – H.E Harriet Thompson, the South African High Commissioner to Ghana – H.E Grace Jeanet Mason, the UN Coordinator to Ghana – Charles Abani, Dr. Ernest Ofori Sarpong, Ibrahim Mahama, Sammy Awuku, Nana Akomiah, Thebe Kgosi, Lanre Olusola, Ayo Animashaun, Nana Ama McBrown, to mention a few.
It was a beautiful evening of celebration of laureates in over 25 award categories. EMY Africa Board Chairman, Dr. Ernest Ofori Sarpong, representatives from Guinness Ghana Breweries, Obaapa Adwoa Ankyaa (Nanahemaa Awindor), her fellow queen mothers, and the Executive Director of EMY Africa, Daniel Kojo Soboh, stepped up the podium to present the flagship award, the Man of the Year, to Ibrahim Mahama.
Below is the list of winners:
HONORARY AWARDS
COMPETITIVE AWARDS
The 7th EMY Africa Awards was in association with Johnnie Walker Blue Label. Partners included Diaspora Affairs, Office of the President of Ghana, GIPC, Joy Entertainment, Labadi Beach Hotel, Rhythms Africa, and DSTV – Akwaaba Magic.
Among the many sponsors were Goil, NLA, Strategic Security Systems, Lucozade, Prudential Life Insurance, A Rocha Ghana, Special Ice, Woodin, and, Eller Investment. EY Ghana, Scent of Africa, mPedigree, Ambiance by Talata, Bella Naija, Kaeme, Caveman Watches, BFT, Ghana Web, Luuk Now, Lifeful Place, Asuavo Security, and Grand Arena supported the event. The event was organized by EMY Africa and Carbon AV.
