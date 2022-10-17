Infinix establishes a Social Club at the University of Ibadan to promote Students Participation in Technology and Innovation

In line with its goal of targeting today’s youth with ﬁrst class technology, Inﬁnix has partnered with the University of Ibadan to establish a social club in the University. The club will be known as Infinix Club and its goal is to mobilize active participation of University of Ibadan students in technology, innovation and entrepreneurial development.



Another goal Infinix aims to achieve with the establishment of the social club is to provide access to job and internship opportunities for University of Ibadan students at Transsion subsidiaries in Nigeria and other parts of the globe.

The signing of the Memorandum of Understanding between the tech giant and the University of Ibadan was done by Carlcare Development Nigeria, a subsidiary of TranssionHoldings and its Infinix brand spirit. The agreement will also enhance the academic, management, entrepreneurial, social and technical skills of the students to increase their global competitiveness.

The Vice-Chancellor, Professor Kayode O. Adebowale, FAS, mni expressed delight at the partnership between the two parties saying, that the MOU is targeted at the youths, the leaders of tomorrow. He noted that the interest of Carlcare in the University of Ibadan was not misplaced given that UI is the best in Nigeria, 6th in Africa and among the best 1000 universities from all over the world.

Not only would students benefit from the establishment of the social club by Infinix, the staff and management would also be beneficiaries of this club. The Infinix club will also offer scholarships and funding opportunities to active members of the club as well as offer employment opportunities to active and dedicated members who graduate with exceptional grades.



The University of Ibadan is to provide technical and manpower support, ensure the registration of the Infinix Club on the campus and provide a workable space with basic amenities.

Carlcare shall utilize its corporate image and brands to design, develop and promote various skill development programmes and initiatives to meet the objectives of the MOU.

Sponsored Content