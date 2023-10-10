Nigeria Gives Launches in Texas: Hosts Wine Tasting Event to Support the End of Child Poverty

Nigeria Gives, a non-profit organisation committed to ending child poverty in Nigeria, hosted a curated wine-tasting fundraising event in collaboration with Prothro Family Wines in Austin, TX. The event took place on October 1, bringing out the best of Austin’s society to support transforming the lives of children in Nigeria and toast to investing in Nigeria’s future one child at a time.

The event launched Nigeria Gives in the United States following a successful outreach trip to Nigeria in June 2023. With beautiful views and premium, handcrafted wines from well-regarded vineyards in the Napa Valley and Sonoma Coast, guests heard about what sets Nigeria Gives apart from other organisations.

“The time is now to transform the lives of children in Nigeria through honest giving and transparency. Our mission is to help end child poverty in Nigeria by partnering with non-profit organisations and doctors globally to achieve our goals,” said Olamide Okpara, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Nigeria Gives. “We are constantly exploring new ways to impact the lives of children in Nigeria, and we are proud to work with partners who share our vision for a better future.”

Guests donated generously by purchasing several dozen bottles of wine, where a portion of the proceeds will go towards furthering the organisation’s mission and aid in donating clothes, books, and food to support its cause. Among the attendees were Medical Director Dr. Okem Okpara and Prothro Wine owners Bruce and Rhonda Prothro. Their presence further underlined their commitment to Nigeria Gives and their cause.

Nigeria Gives recent trips to Nigeria provided necessary community support in collaboration with the GB Foundation, providing free medical screenings, medical consultations, and health advice to the indigenes of Agungi. About 100 people received care from skilled physicians ranging in age from one to 97 in Lekki, Lagos. Nigeria Gives has distributed over 1,000 medical supplies to communities in need.

For more information, contact: Olamide Okpara, Founder and Chief Executive, Office [email protected]

