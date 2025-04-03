Connect with us

Craving Something Crispy? Try Toms' Fried Yam and Roasted Chicken Wings Recipe

Black Sherif’s 'Iron Boy' Tells the Story of Strength and Survival

The Mayor’s Back! Mayorkun’s Ready to Make His Comeback with New Album “Still The Mayor”

Daniel Ochuko’s Plantain Lasagna Recipe Is the Fusion Dish You’ll Want to Try ASAP

Make Shawarma Like a Pro with This Recipe from Diary of a Kitchen Lover

If You Loved Kunmie’s 'Arike,' You Need to See the Visuals

Once Is Never Enough: 5 Kehinde Bankole Films We Keep Rewatching

'5IVE’ Is Almost Here! But First, Let's Turn Up the Volume on ‘Timeless’

If You Love Good Food, This Crispy Onion & Garlic Potato Dish Is Calling

Watch Oluwadolarz Get Real on Fame, Comedy & Fatherhood with Amanda Dara

Avatar photo

Published

5 hours ago

 on

If you’re craving something delicious and filling, this fried yam with roasted chicken wings and green sauce recipe from food blogger Toms is just what you need.

Toms adds a bit of turmeric powder to the yam before frying it, giving it a golden colour and the perfect crunch. The green sauce, made with scallions, peppers, garlic, and ginger, adds a nice kick that ties everything together.

With the crispy yam and tender roasted chicken wings, all topped off with that flavourful green sauce, this dish is sure to satisfy.

If you’re ready to see how it all comes together, watch the full recipe below.

 

