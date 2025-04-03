Craving Something Crispy? Try Toms’ Fried Yam and Roasted Chicken Wings Recipe

If you’re craving something delicious and filling, this fried yam with roasted chicken wings and green sauce recipe from food blogger Toms is just what you need.

Toms adds a bit of turmeric powder to the yam before frying it, giving it a golden colour and the perfect crunch. The green sauce, made with scallions, peppers, garlic, and ginger, adds a nice kick that ties everything together.

With the crispy yam and tender roasted chicken wings, all topped off with that flavourful green sauce, this dish is sure to satisfy.

If you’re ready to see how it all comes together, watch the full recipe below.