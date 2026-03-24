A Golden Away & Ananse Motif: Ghana’s 2026 Black Stars Kits Lean Into Culture

Ghana’s Black Stars are stepping into 2026 with a fresh visual identity, and it’s one rooted deeply in culture. Puma has officially unveiled the team’s new kit collection in collaboration with Ghanaian artist Prince Gyasi, and from first glance, this is where football meets art in the most intentional way.

While Nigeria’s Super Eagles leaned into streetwear influences this season, Ghana’s direction feels more reflective, drawing from folklore, heritage, and symbolism to tell a distinctly Ghanaian story.

Unveiled on 20 March at a lively street festival in Brooklyn, the collection arrived with colour, music, and a strong sense of identity. The home kit keeps things classic at first glance, a crisp white jersey, but quickly reveals its standout detail: a bold cobweb motif inspired by Kwaku Ananse, the iconic spider figure in West African folklore. It’s a thoughtful nod to wisdom and creativity, layered with geometric accents in red, yellow, and green. At the centre, the Black Star grounds the design, tying everything back to national pride.

The away kit shifts the mood completely. Drenched in a rich yellow tone inspired by the energy of Makola Market, the jersey carries a warmth that feels instantly familiar. Tonal patterns reference traditional Adinkra symbols, while Kente-inspired textures add depth to the design. Finished with dark green side panels and a sharp red collar, it’s the kind of piece that could just as easily live off the pitch as it does on it.

The launch brought together a mix of culture and star power, with appearances from Asamoah Gyan, Black Sherif, and Freda Ayisi, turning the moment into a full celebration of Ghanaian creativity.

With Ghana preparing for its fifth appearance on the global stage, the new kits will make their on-pitch debut in upcoming friendlies against Austria on 27 March and Germany on 30 March.