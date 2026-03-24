Nike Unveils Nigeria’s 2026 Super Eagles Kits Featuring Lemon Home & Forest Green Flames

The Super Eagles may not be heading to the pitch in North America this summer, but Nike has given fans something else to talk about. The brand officially unveiled Nigeria’s 2026 kit collection yesterday, 23 March, and as expected, the designs are already making waves online.

Leaning into Nigeria’s reputation as a global fashion force, the new collection feels just as much about style as it is about sport. The home jersey introduces a bold shift from the deep greens of previous kits, arriving instead in a vibrant lemon base. The standout detail lies in the armour-inspired side panels in a contrasting dark bottle green, designed to symbolise resilience. It’s a striking look that has immediately set social media buzzing.

The away kit, however, is already emerging as the clear fan favourite. Built on a white base, it features forest green flame patterns rising from the hem and stretching across the sleeves. Inspired by motocross and dirt bike culture, the design brings a sharp, edgy feel that fans are already imagining far beyond the stadium.

Nike also included a retro-inspired option in the drop, nodding to Nigeria’s iconic 1994 geometric kit. Updated with a brighter palette and a bold yellow swoosh, the piece taps into nostalgia while still feeling current.

As always, reactions have been swift and mixed. While many fans are praising the creativity behind the designs, especially the away kit, others are still adjusting to the brightness of the lemon home jersey. There’s also a layer of disappointment tied to the moment, with the Super Eagles missing out on the 2026 World Cup and fans questioning where the kits will get their biggest stage.

Still, the team will be stepping out in the new designs soon. The Super Eagles are set to debut the home kit in a friendly against Iran on 27 March, followed by the away kit against Jordan on 31 March in Turkey.