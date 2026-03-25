Record-Breaker! Mohamed Salah Set to Leave Liverpool After Rewriting Premier League History

It looks like the era of the Egyptian King at Anfield is officially drawing to a close. After nine years of rewriting the record books, Mohamed Salah has confirmed that he will be leaving Liverpool at the conclusion of the 2025–26 season.

In a video that has since gone viral, the forward delivers a farewell message from a room featuring his many individual accolades. He appears composed as he addresses the supporters directly about his decision to move on once his current contract expires this summer.

“Hello everyone, unfortunately the day has come,” Salah says. “This is the first part of my farewell. I will be leaving Liverpool at the end of the season.” He reflects on his time in the city, noting that he never imagined how much the club and the people would become part of his life. “Liverpool is not just a football club, it’s a passion, it’s a history, it’s a spirit,” he adds.

Salah’s departure marks the exit of one of the most decorated players in the club’s history. Since his arrival from Roma in 2017, he has helped the Reds secure eight major titles, including two Premier League trophies and the Champions League. His individual record is just as remarkable, boasting four Premier League Golden Boots and three PFA Players’ Player of the Year awards. He currently stands as Liverpool’s third-highest all-time goalscorer with 255 goals.

For Liverpool fans and African football enthusiasts alike, it’s a significant moment. Salah has spent nine years breaking records and his departure marks the end of one of the most successful individual runs in the history of the league.

Reactions have been pouring in on social media—here’s a look at what fans are saying:

The greatest Premier League player ever ❤️ — John O Sullivan (@Corballyred) March 24, 2026

There is no words that is enough to say thank you Mo. you having given us some of the most amazing sporting moments of our lives. You broke barriers for so many people in the process by being who you are. You are not only a Liverpool Legend you are a Premier League Legend. Thank… — Moby (@Mobyhaque1) March 24, 2026

The premier league will miss you Mo. Good luck for your future endeavours legend. — WelBeast (@WelBeast) March 24, 2026

Al hamdulliah for even having the pleasure of witnessing you in the famous red. You will be forever remembered as the king of Egypt and the modern king of Liverpool fc. Love you forever ❤️🙏🏽 — Grizz Khan (@GrizzKhan) March 24, 2026

The joy I’ve gotten out of watching you play football cannot be put into words. One of the greatest to ever wear the shirt. You’ll always be one of us, and you’ll NEVER walk alone. Long live the King. ❤️ — GaGs (@GagsTandon) March 24, 2026