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Record-Breaker! Mohamed Salah Set to Leave Liverpool After Rewriting Premier League History

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Record-Breaker! Mohamed Salah Set to Leave Liverpool After Rewriting Premier League History

Mohamed Salah has confirmed that he will leave Liverpool at the end of the current season. In a video shared with supporters, the forward reflects on his record-breaking nine-year career at Anfield and shares a final message of gratitude as he prepares for his departure this summer.
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A close-up studio portrait of Mohamed Salah in the Liverpool home kit, capturing his focused "Egyptian King" expression.

A close-up studio portrait of Mohamed Salah in the Liverpool home kit, capturing his focused “Egyptian King” expression. Photo Credit: Liverpool FC/Instagram

It looks like the era of the Egyptian King at Anfield is officially drawing to a close. After nine years of rewriting the record books, Mohamed Salah has confirmed that he will be leaving Liverpool at the conclusion of the 2025–26 season.

In a video that has since gone viral, the forward delivers a farewell message from a room featuring his many individual accolades. He appears composed as he addresses the supporters directly about his decision to move on once his current contract expires this summer.

“Hello everyone, unfortunately the day has come,” Salah says. “This is the first part of my farewell. I will be leaving Liverpool at the end of the season.” He reflects on his time in the city, noting that he never imagined how much the club and the people would become part of his life. “Liverpool is not just a football club, it’s a passion, it’s a history, it’s a spirit,” he adds.

Mohamed Salah taking a selfie with his Liverpool teammates at Anfield after clinching the Premier League title.

Mohamed Salah taking a selfie with his Liverpool teammates at Anfield after clinching the Premier League title. Photo Credit: Mo Salah/Instagram

The Egyptian King also makes it clear that he wants to finish his tenure on a high note without the weight of negotiations. “I just want to enjoy it and I don’t want to think about it. I feel I am free to play football and we will see what happens next year,” he explains. He concludes the message with a heartfelt thank you to the fans, stating, “Because of all of you, I will never walk alone.”

Salah’s departure marks the exit of one of the most decorated players in the club’s history. Since his arrival from Roma in 2017, he has helped the Reds secure eight major titles, including two Premier League trophies and the Champions League. His individual record is just as remarkable, boasting four Premier League Golden Boots and three PFA Players’ Player of the Year awards. He currently stands as Liverpool’s third-highest all-time goalscorer with 255 goals.

Mohamed Salah posing with the Premier League trophy, Golden Boot, and Playmaker award on the Anfield pitch.

Mohamed Salah posing with the Premier League trophy, Golden Boot, and Playmaker award on the Anfield pitch. Photo Credit: Mo Salah/Instagram

For Liverpool fans and African football enthusiasts alike, it’s a significant moment. Salah has spent nine years breaking records and his departure marks the end of one of the most successful individual runs in the history of the league.

Reactions have been pouring in on social media—here’s a look at what fans are saying:

 

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A post shared by Mohamed Salah (@mosalah)

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