Priye Diri Selected for the 2024 Film Independent Global Media Makers LA Residency

Isaac Geralds Attempts to Break the Guinness World Record for Longest Singing Marathon for Autism Awareness

Chude Jideonwo Appointed First Creative-in-Residence at the London School of Economics

Chioma Akpotha Named USAID's Goodwill Ambassador for Nutrition in Nigeria

Seyi Olusanya's New Danfo Typeface is Inspired by Lagos' Iconic Danfo Buses

The Tech-Savvy African Youth: Patoranking Foundation and ALX Africa is set to Launch the Tech Scholarship Initiative

Hauwa Ojeifo Among 12 Leaders Getting a $20 Million Fund from Melinda French Gates to Advance Women's Rights Globally

Owen Asemota, Ugo Ugochukwu & Philip Janos Gana Make Africa Teens City 2024 "Future 18" List

Nigeria's Abigail Marshall Katung Makes History as Leeds' First Lord Mayor of African Descent

Cuppy Otedola Meets King Charles III & Presents Awards at the 2024 Prince's Trust Ceremony

Published

21 mins ago

 on

Nigerian filmmaker Priye Diri is making history! Selected as one of 20 participants from 12 countries, she’s the first Nigerian to join the prestigious 10th edition of the Global Media Makers LA Residency.

Organised by Film Independent and supported by the U.S. Department of State, this programme connects international filmmakers with the American entertainment industry. Its mission: fostering a global network for independent storytelling, creative economic growth, and artistic freedom.

Priye will spend five intensive weeks developing her narrative feature, “Baby Girl,” alongside fellow residents. The programme offers a comprehensive curriculum: screenwriting, directing, creative development, and documentary filmmaking. Cultural engagement sessions, masterclasses, and industry meetings will further enrich the experience.

“Baby Girl” explores the complexities of a mother-daughter relationship and a woman’s self-discovery journey. Facing fierce competition (over 650 applications!), Priye’s selection is a testament to her exceptional talent and captivating story.

The residency brings together filmmakers from across the globe (Bangladesh, India, Mexico, etc.) This diverse group fosters lasting collaborations with experienced mentors and each other, further strengthening the program’s core mission of building a vibrant international community of independent filmmakers.

Priye is an established talent with writing credits on the Amazon Prime hit “Kill Boro” and directing credits on Showmax’s “Rule No. 1,” Iroko TV’s “Chimera,” and her upcoming short film “Dying Is Hard To Do.”

