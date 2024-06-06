Priye Diri Selected for the 2024 Film Independent Global Media Makers LA Residency

Nigerian filmmaker Priye Diri is making history! Selected as one of 20 participants from 12 countries, she’s the first Nigerian to join the prestigious 10th edition of the Global Media Makers LA Residency.

Organised by Film Independent and supported by the U.S. Department of State, this programme connects international filmmakers with the American entertainment industry. Its mission: fostering a global network for independent storytelling, creative economic growth, and artistic freedom.

Priye will spend five intensive weeks developing her narrative feature, “Baby Girl,” alongside fellow residents. The programme offers a comprehensive curriculum: screenwriting, directing, creative development, and documentary filmmaking. Cultural engagement sessions, masterclasses, and industry meetings will further enrich the experience.

“Baby Girl” explores the complexities of a mother-daughter relationship and a woman’s self-discovery journey. Facing fierce competition (over 650 applications!), Priye’s selection is a testament to her exceptional talent and captivating story.

The residency brings together filmmakers from across the globe (Bangladesh, India, Mexico, etc.) This diverse group fosters lasting collaborations with experienced mentors and each other, further strengthening the program’s core mission of building a vibrant international community of independent filmmakers.

Priye is an established talent with writing credits on the Amazon Prime hit “Kill Boro” and directing credits on Showmax’s “Rule No. 1,” Iroko TV’s “Chimera,” and her upcoming short film “Dying Is Hard To Do.”