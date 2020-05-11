Eniko & Kevin Hart are So Anxious to Meet their New Addition – A Baby Girl 🎉

Connect with us

Kevin Hart and Eniko Parrish are expecting a baby girl.

In March, the proud parents announced they were expecting a baby in a sweet Instagram post. The pregnancy announcement was a photo of Eniko holding her baby bump, she wrote: “baby #2 in the midst of all of this we’re counting our blessings and couldn’t be more grateful! soon to be a family of 6! #glowingandgrowing”.

Eniko and Kevin already have a two-year-old son while Kevin has a daughter Heaven, and son Hendrix, with ex-wife Torrei Hart.

Kevin Hart used his Mother’s Day post to praise his wife and reveal they are set to become parents to a baby girl.

Kevin wrote on Instagram:

Happy Mother’s Day to this beautiful woman & wife of mine…We love you @enikohart…And we are thrilled about the arrival of our baby girl…Family of 6 WOOOOOOOOW!!!! God is unbelievable…We are blessed to have you in our lives. All I can say is thank you honey…. #Harts

While Eniko shared:

OH BABY, it’s a little lady👶🏽🌸
This Mother’s Day God has blessed us with another baby girl, this pregnancy felt the exact same I could’ve sworn we were having another boy. I literally screamed, laughed, and cried when we found out this time around because she & Kenzo are what I’ve always prayed for🙏🏽

Dreams really do come true, and we are filled with so much JOY! (Can’t you tell, look at Zo) 😂 Our little family is growing and starting to finally feel complete. Soon enough the little ones will be running and bossing us all around. Lol! She is already loved in so many ways..and we’re so anxious to meet her. xoxo💜

Check out these beautiful photos of the Harts

Photo Credit: enikohart | kevinhart4real

