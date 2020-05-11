Precious Moments From Stephanie Coker’s Baby Shower

In celebration of International Mother’s Day, Stephanie Coker Aderinokun gave fans a sneak peek into the precious moments from her baby shower which was probably held sometime last year.

In December 2019, Stephanie and Olumide Aderinokun introduced us to their baby girl, Ariella Iremide Adunni Aderinokun.

The media personality celebrated her baby shower with close friends and family.

Watch all she got up to in her 3rd trimester, babymoon and baby shower on her new vlog.

See the photos below:

Photo Credit: stephaniecoker