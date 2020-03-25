Eniko & Kevin Hart are Counting their Blessings with Baby No. 2 on the Way

There’s a baby on the way for the Harts and we are so excited about it. Eniko Hart made the good news known on her Instagram with a photo of her baby bump in see-through lingerie.

She captioned the photo:

Baby #2 in the midst of all of this we’re counting our blessings and couldn’t be more grateful! 👶🏽 soon to be a family of 6! 🤗

She also added the hashtag, “#glowingandgrowing” with the emoji of three stars.

This will be the second child for Kevin Hart, and Eniko, who share 2-year-old son Kenzo. He also has two kids, daughter Heaven, 15, and son Hendrix, 12, with first wife Torrei Hart.

Photo Credit: enikohart