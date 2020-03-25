Connect with us

Eniko & Kevin Hart are Counting their Blessings with Baby No. 2 on the Way

Our Celebrities are Sensitizing Us on How to Stay Safe

IK Osakioduwa is Putting Rumors of Coronavirus to Rest

We Bet You Never Knew these Hollywood Stars are Nigerians

Please DO NOT Spread Fake News About the Coronavirus

Lola OJ is the Beautiful Cover Star of this Mother’s Day Edition of Tribe & Elan Magazine

Catch Up on Episode 1 - 9 of Obi Emelonye's Medical TV Series "Heart and Soul"

We Can't Forget these Music Stars & their Delectable Performances in Nollywood Movies

Check out Six Celebrities whose Parents are also Famous

TV Shows We Wish Would Get a Remake

Eniko & Kevin Hart are Counting their Blessings with Baby No. 2 on the Way

24 mins ago

Eniko Parrish & Kevin Hart

There’s a baby on the way for the Harts and we are so excited about it. Eniko Hart made the good news known on her Instagram with a photo of her baby bump in see-through lingerie.

She captioned the photo:

Baby #2 in the midst of all of this we’re counting our blessings and couldn’t be more grateful! 👶🏽 soon to be a family of 6! 🤗

She also added the hashtag, “#glowingandgrowing” with the emoji of three stars.

This will be the second child for Kevin Hart, and Eniko, who share 2-year-old son Kenzo. He also has two kids, daughter Heaven, 15, and son Hendrix, 12, with first wife Torrei Hart.

Photo Credit: enikohart

