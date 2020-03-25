Connect with us

Princess Shyngle is Set to Launch a Reality TV Show & You Can Watch the Trailer Here

Gambia-born Ghanaian actress, Princess Shyngle is launching her own reality tv show tagged, “Discovering Princess Shyngle”.

According to her, “It’s time to know who the real Princess Shyngle is”

She announced the launch of her new reality TV show on Instagram, revealing that it will be officially launched on YouTube.

She wrote:

I’m so happy to announce that my very first episode of my reality show DISCOVERING PRINCESS SHYNGLE is about to drop on YouTube, kindly subscribe on my YouTube channel y’all ( Princess Shyngle) y’all are about to be entertained I promise.

Watch the teaser.

