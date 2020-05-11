Connect with us

Here's Why Funke Akindele Bello is Trending on Twitter

…it has very little to do with the actress, actually.

The story is that two hotels, Prudent Hotel in Eleme and Etemeteh Hotel in Onne according to Guardian, violated the lockdown order in Rivers State.

Rivers State governor Nyesom Wike had previously, on May 7, warned that:

From tomorrow any hotel that operates will be brought down. Those who disobey the directive will face the consequences.

Well, looks like the governor meant it literally, as that’s exactly what he did to the two hotels.

So how exactly does Funke Akindele Bello come into the equation?

Here’s how: folks are debating Wike’s actions on Twitter, going back and forth on if he was right or not. Somehow, they have managed to find a way to invoke the actress’s name, mentioning the time she was arrested and charged to court by the Lagos State government for flouting the lockdown order.

What they’re saying is that those who criticised the Lagos State government then are now praising Wike for the demolishing.

Check out the tweets:

It’s mind boggling stuff, but it is what it is.

BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.comFollow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

