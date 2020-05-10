Catch Up on All that Went Down Last Week on #AtHomeWithBN

Connect with us

Published

1 hour ago

 on

Hey BNers,

In case you missed any of last week’s episode of our daily Instalive series, #AtHomeWithBN, not to worry, we’ve got the videos for you.

Our daily InstaLive series is still ongoing, and we have had an array of inspiring, motivating, educating, and entertaining talks from wonderful experts. There is no doubt our time with them when has been worthwhile. They have enlightened us on various topics, meant to help us through the current coronavirus situation the world is facing.

Here’s all that went down:

Monday

Ruth Obih of @3Invest spoke about what led to the digitization of her business 10 years ago without a lockdown and how she’s increased productivity at home since the lockdown.

Tuesday

Relationship counselor, Tolu Falode shared how to stay in love when you cannot physically be with your partner.

 

Thursday

Yetty Williams of @lagosmums taught us about the effects of the digital world on our children and how to maximize the good and minimize the negative effects.

Friday

 Chef Eros cooked a delicious seafood pasta at home on our “Cook With Me” episode.

Saturday

Dance workout with Bunmi Olunloyo on our “Get Fit at Home” episode.

Actor and content creator Steve Chuks @stevechuks_ shared the challenges he had to surmount as an upcoming actor in Nollywood in this episode of “Story Time”.

