Funke Akindele Bello & JJC Skillz are fined N100,000 each with Community Service for 14 Days

Funke Akindele Bello and her husband JJC Skillz have been found guilty for flouting the Lagos State Infectious Disease (Emergency Prevention) Regulation 2020 and have been fined N100,000 each by an Ogba Magistrate Court.

Funke Akindele Bello had previously apologised for throwing a party for JJC on his birthday, after which she was arrested.

The one count charge was brought against them by the Attorney General of Lagos State, Moyosore Onigbanjo, SAN.

According to Vanguard, the charge reads:

That you, Funke Akindele, Abdul Rasheed Bello on the 4th day of April, 2020 at 9,Gbadamosl Close, Amen Estate, lbeju Lekki in the Lagos Magisterial District gathered at the aforementioned address with over twenty persons contrary to the social distancing directives of Mr Governor of Lagos State made pursuant to Regulation 8(1)(a) & (b) and 17(1)“) of the Lagos State Infectious Disease (Emergency Prevention) Regulation 2020 and thereby committed an offence punishable under Section 58 Public Health Law Cap P16 Vol.9 Laws of Lagos State, 2015.

The lawyer representing the couple, Abayomi Alagbada said:

I plead for leniency on the following grounds; both of them are first offenders, they are respectable members of society and have two young children.

According to Vanguard, the couple pleaded guilty, and Magistrate Y.O. Aje-Afunwa ordered the them to pay N100,000 naira each as fine, 14 days community service and thereafter to observe a period of isolation.