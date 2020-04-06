These Celebrities are Calling for the Release of Funke Akindele-Bello & JJC Skillz

Colleagues of Funke Akindele-Bello have started calling for her release after she and her husband, JJC Skillz were arrested for holding a house party during the coronavirus lockdown in Lagos.

Uche Elendu, Mary Remmy Njoku and Nkechi Blessing Sunday have all made a plea to authorities on their Instagram. Mary Njoku and Uche criticized Funke’s arrest and asked if others who have held gatherings amid the lockdown have been arrested too.

Funke Akindele and JJC were criticized and subsequently arrested after videos surfaced online of them, hosting several people to a birthday party during the lockdown imposed to tackle coronavirus. Although she has since apologized and offered an explanation for her actions on social media.