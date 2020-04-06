Movies & TV
These Celebrities are Calling for the Release of Funke Akindele-Bello & JJC Skillz
Colleagues of Funke Akindele-Bello have started calling for her release after she and her husband, JJC Skillz were arrested for holding a house party during the coronavirus lockdown in Lagos.
Uche Elendu, Mary Remmy Njoku and Nkechi Blessing Sunday have all made a plea to authorities on their Instagram. Mary Njoku and Uche criticized Funke’s arrest and asked if others who have held gatherings amid the lockdown have been arrested too.
Funke Akindele and JJC were criticized and subsequently arrested after videos surfaced online of them, hosting several people to a birthday party during the lockdown imposed to tackle coronavirus. Although she has since apologized and offered an explanation for her actions on social media.
Please release her 😢 i dont have any excuses to make for her cos the law is simple, No Social gathering !!!! but her humble and sweet spirit doesnt deserve this arrest…We are Sorry on her behalf please @jidesanwoolu @balaelkana She explained and apologised please listen and forgive, at least people ate food at the party, the people that clustered people to share 2 packs of indomie in the name of Quarantine relief were not arrested, Please Forgive her #freefunkeakindele Nigerians pls the same way you got her arrested through social media pls beg them to release her, her twins r crying😭😭#stayathome
Are all, I mean ALL the politicians, Pastors, Nigerians who have held parties, gatherings , photo sessions, rallies, and opening ceremonies in Jail? I am not making excuses for her Pls. Just asking. Cos if they are not…..😉. Yes, She was wrong. 🚶🚶🚶Nobody is perfect. #releaseFunke. #SheIsSorry #pleading