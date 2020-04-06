These Celebrity Couples had to Postpone their 2020 Weddings Because of Coronavirus

With stay-at-home orders in effect across a growing number of countries amid the coronavirus pandemic, these celebrities are postponing their nuptials until they can safely celebrate with friends and family.

There’s no doubt that the current circumstances have brought on a series of unprecedented challenges for couples of all kinds. And although they’ll be walking down the aisle later than they’d hoped, all the matters is that they will eventually say “I do.”

Big Brother Naija’s Kafi and Gedoni

One of our favorite Big Brother Naija couples, Gedoni Ekpata and Khafi Kareem got engaged on Christmas Day, 2019 in a special surprise proposal while vacationing in Cape Verde and they were meant to have had their wedding on the 4th of April, but sadly, the wedding got canceled because of the current COVID-19 situation globally.

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi

Princess Beatrice’s wedding is not going as planned, and all indications point to it being postponed this time because of the coronavirus pandemic (the first time was tied to her father Prince Andrew’s scandal and his ties to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein). Queen Elizabeth II‘s granddaughter was set to marry Italian Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi at The Chapel Royal in St James’s Palace on May 29. In light of the pandemic, the Queen has canceled all upcoming garden parties.

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom

The day after Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom shared their pregnancy news, it was also revealed that the couple decided to postpone their upcoming nuptials. The engaged pair planned on tying the knot in Japan in March, but they had to quickly alter their plans due to the global pandemic. While Katy Perry will have to wait a little bit longer to wear white down the aisle, we wish the couple a smooth pregnancy journey.

Taraji P. Hensen and Kelvin Heyden

After previously pushing her upcoming wedding to former NFL star Kelvin Hayden from April to June due to her hectic work schedule, Hollywood star, Taraji decided to delay her nuptials once again due to the novel coronavirus (COVID). According to Extra, Taraji revealed that they will be pushing back their June nuptials due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Emma Stone and Dave McCary

Emma Stone was supposed to be married by now. According to Page Six, the actress was reportedly set to tie the knot with Dave McCary in mid-March in Los Angeles. However, the couple postponed their wedding because of the pandemic. Emma Stone and McCary announced their engagement on Instagram back in December 2019.

Photo Credit: @davemccary