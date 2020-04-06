10 Tracks by the Iconic Bill Withers to Celebrate His Life

Bill Withers, the Grammy Award-winning soul singer known for songs including “Lean on Me“, “Ain’t No Sunshine“, “Use Me“, “Just the Two of Us“, and “Lovely Day“, passed away at the age of 81.

The news of his death was announced on Twitter on Friday, April 3, 2020. It reads:

We are devastated by the loss of our beloved, devoted husband and father. A solitary man with a heart-driven to connect to the world at large, with his poetry and music, he spoke honestly to people and connected them to each other. As private a life as he lived close to intimate family and friends, his music forever belongs to the world. In this difficult time, we pray his music offers comfort and entertainment as fans hold tight to loved ones. We know his legacy will live in our hearts and in yours for generations to come. We will miss his sharp wit, playful sense of humor, and no-nonsense way of turning a phrase as no one else could. He was a deeply proud man, full of integrity and principle, and we as his family are immensely proud of him for sharing his musical & lyrical gifts so elegantly and generously with the world. A master of writing love songs, he loved music, cherished and protected his family, and our love for him is immeasurable. With Love,

The Withers Family

Several music stars have since taken to social media to celebrate the iconic legend.

“The best feeling is what the people take from the lyrics“ #BillWithers 🕊 pic.twitter.com/aq7z7LVL3g — Asa (@Asa_official) April 4, 2020

I’m not sure if Bill Withers called everyone son or not when meeting them, but when he called ME son on this day, it meant the world to me. I’ve always loved his music, but after meeting him, I will always honor the kind and funny person he was. #RIP #MUSICALHERO #billwithers pic.twitter.com/fonrNRTuvr — DeWayne Woods (@dwoodyd) April 3, 2020

RIP #BillWithers. You were awesome!! Your classic songs created beautiful memories. Well done❤ pic.twitter.com/r1ZKJiATXZ — Viola Davis (@violadavis) April 3, 2020

We lost a huge giant folks. 😞 You will be missed so much. Thank you for your great legacy of music #BillWithers. pic.twitter.com/rsz1ZYBp9A — Marisa Tigney (@LovelymarisaT) April 3, 2020

Yesterday we lost two amazing human beings. Rest In Paradise Bill Withers and Sergio Rossi. Your legacy’s will never be forgotten ❤️🙏🏽 — Ciara (@ciara) April 4, 2020

Take this time during quarantine to re-familiarize yourself with the brilliance of Bill Withers. We lost another great one.

Rest in Power, sir. https://t.co/0JqrOYaT2W — Joe Rogan (@joerogan) April 4, 2020

Goodbye, BILL WITHERS, and thank you for all the great music and songs you gave us. You will be sorely missed. pic.twitter.com/IzFf1V7IdJ — Francesco Francavilla (@f_francavilla) April 5, 2020

Watch Jimmy Buffett sing "Lean on Me" in an emotional tribute to Bill Withers: https://t.co/LSwFijVkVU pic.twitter.com/bksEoXs5ZV — Jimmy Buffett World (@BuffettWorld) April 4, 2020

In celebration of the music icon, here are 10 songs you should listen to today.

Lean On Me

Lovely Day

Ain’t No Sunshine

Grandma’s Hands

Lonely Town, Lonely Street

Hope She’ll Be Happier

Harlem

Hello Like Before

Kissing My Love

Who Is He (And What Is He to You)?