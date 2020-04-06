Connect with us

Music

10 Tracks by the Iconic Bill Withers to Celebrate His Life

BN TV Music

Take a Seat & Enjoy these Virtual Concerts from Adekunle Gold & Simi | WATCH

Movies & TV Music Scoop Weddings

These Celebrity Couples had to Postpone their 2020 Weddings Because of Coronavirus

BN TV Music

WATCH the Special Series of TY Bello’s Spontaneous Worship Session

Music

New Music: Moh feat. Mr Eazi - Belinda

Music

New Music: Skuki feat. Ayotee - Little Booties Matter

Music

New Music: K-Adel feat. Zlatan - Breakthrough

Music

New Video: Lil Frosh feat. Mayorkun - Kole Re Body

Music Scoop

Katy Perry & Orlando Bloom are having a Baby Girl!

Music

New Music: Lindsey Abudei - One On The Outside

Music

10 Tracks by the Iconic Bill Withers to Celebrate His Life

BellaNaija.com

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Bill Withers, the Grammy Award-winning soul singer known for songs including “Lean on Me“, “Ain’t No Sunshine“, “Use Me“, “Just the Two of Us“, and “Lovely Day“, passed away at the age of 81.

The news of his death was announced on Twitter on Friday, April 3, 2020. It reads:

We are devastated by the loss of our beloved, devoted husband and father. A solitary man with a heart-driven to connect to the world at large, with his poetry and music, he spoke honestly to people and connected them to each other. As private a life as he lived close to intimate family and friends, his music forever belongs to the world. In this difficult time, we pray his music offers comfort and entertainment as fans hold tight to loved ones. We know his legacy will live in our hearts and in yours for generations to come.

We will miss his sharp wit, playful sense of humor, and no-nonsense way of turning a phrase as no one else could. He was a deeply proud man, full of integrity and principle, and we as his family are immensely proud of him for sharing his musical & lyrical gifts so elegantly and generously with the world. A master of writing love songs, he loved music, cherished and protected his family, and our love for him is immeasurable.

With Love,
The Withers Family

Several music stars have since taken to social media to celebrate the iconic legend.

In celebration of the music icon, here are 10 songs you should listen to today.

Lean On Me

 

Lovely Day

 

Ain’t No Sunshine

 

Grandma’s Hands

 

Lonely Town, Lonely Street

 

Hope She’ll Be Happier

Harlem

Hello Like Before

Kissing My Love

 

Who Is He (And What Is He to You)?

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.comFollow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Do you want to win that job or contract? Sign up now

Star Features

#BellaNaijaMCM Bryan Mezue of Lifestores Pharmacy is Democratising Healthcare for Africans

The Death of a Nigerian Woman’s Spouse Should Not Be the End of Her Economic Stability, But Here We Are

Open Letter to The Elected Leaders of the Nigerian People

They Are Heroes Without Capes! Shout Out to The Amazing Auxiliary Medical Personnel Putting Their Lives At Risk Daily

Chidinma Eke: It’s Okay to Not Be Okay

Advertisement
css.php