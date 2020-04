Halima Abubakar has just welcomed a baby boy! The beautiful actress took to her Instagram to reveal that she welcomed a bouncing baby boy on April 3rd.

She wrote: “A gift from God And I will cherish you for life ❤️❤️❤️Biggest miracle ❤️A Boy 3/4/2”

She shared a photo of herself holding on to the baby’s hand:

Congratulations to the new mom.

Photo Credit: @halimabubakar