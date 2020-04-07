“Yanny” or “Laurel”; an illusion Or Just Our Brain Messing with Us 🤔

A short audio clip of a computer-generated voice has been making the rounds on social media, generating several arguments.

The audio “illusion”, first appeared on Reddit, and reappeared on “CBS This Morning” with Gayle King saying one word – but whether that word is “Yanny” or “Laurel” is the source of furious disagreement.

It sure has driven people to a lot of confusion, some saying they hear “Yanny” loud and clear, while another set of people say they can hear “Laurel” boldly.

I've played this video like 100 times I keep hearing YANNY loud and clear, I even had to connect my phone to a speaker sef — Fredrick Ayodele (@Fredrickayodele) April 6, 2020

The people hearing laurel are the problems of Nigeria — Airpods Queen Bro of Fair Girls 🌝👑✨ (@damola_A) April 6, 2020

I've played this video like 10times, i keep hearing Laurel loud and clear, where are you guys hearing Yanny from? pic.twitter.com/JFrlUHoc8h — Osas Cruz (@theOsasCruz) April 6, 2020

Increasing your volume, you hear laurel Decreasing it, you hear yanny — J_de (@JaiyeolaAkinji3) April 7, 2020

Yanny or Laurel? Please I heard Yanny o! What did you hear ? pic.twitter.com/w08LdNeEjv — Kaylah (@KaylahOniwo) April 7, 2020

This Laurel and Yanny is proof that human beings can hear the same thing but interpret differently. I heard Yanny sha, if you heard laurel just spend your next 1k on cotton buds so that you can clean your ear 🤨 — DREYLO. (@RealDreylo) April 6, 2020

People hearing Yanny have ear problem Laurel is the correct thing — Trouble Maker 😒 (G.O) (@ObongRoviel) April 6, 2020

If your ear picks up the high frequency, you'd hear Laurel, if it picks up the lower frequency you'd hear yanny, as shown below.

With these few points I hope I've been able to convince and not confuse you.

Bless pic.twitter.com/VqJvEFO89z — JON BANDY. (@BadGuy_Skinny) April 7, 2020

Na God I use take beg you wetin you hear .. cause am hearing laurel o pic.twitter.com/LSzwYaKMiK — The_TSuvalari (@TheTsuvalari) April 6, 2020

I'm listening to this Yanny and Laurel debate, and I'm convinced most of the people saying they heard Laurel are just using us to play and have fun. If you're hearing Yanny, play the audio for everyone in your home, compound They just want to mess with us — Aya Likita (@ayabachi) April 6, 2020

'Yanny' or 'Laurel'? This is the reason why the world can not agree on one thing. We are hearing differently, learning differently and of cause judging differently.

🙃🙃🙃 — Dr. Shafi'i Hamidu (@shafiihamidu) April 6, 2020

I heard yanny.mum heard Yanny. My two brothers heard Laurel …med oh! https://t.co/6lazYE0wNL — Hussieツ (@Sainah_swt) April 6, 2020

Yanny? Gossip don kill your ear 🤣 — 🌠Son of grace™🌠 (@Dhikrulah_) April 6, 2020

Now listen to this and what’s your observation?

Here’s an explanation for it:

So if you're hearing LAUREL, you're likely picking up on the lower frequency. If you hear YANNY, you're picking up on the higher frequency. It really comes down to how our brains pick up on and interpret these frequencies at a particular moment. — Sαмѕση σ Bαηкσlє (@psalmloko) April 6, 2020

Explanation to Yanny or Laurel pic.twitter.com/u7KAoireFX — Skillz 🔌💡 (@plugmanskillz) April 6, 2020

