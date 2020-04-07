“Yanny” or “Laurel”; an illusion Or Just Our Brain Messing with Us 🤔

Connect with us

BellaNaija.com

Published

6 hours ago

 on

A short audio clip of a computer-generated voice has been making the rounds on social media, generating several arguments.

The audio “illusion”, first appeared on Reddit, and reappeared on “CBS This Morning” with Gayle King saying one word – but whether that word is “Yanny” or “Laurel” is the source of furious disagreement.

It sure has driven people to a lot of confusion, some saying they hear “Yanny” loud and clear, while another set of people say they can hear “Laurel” boldly.

So tell us what do you hear?

Let’s take a look at the street of Twitter and find out what people are saying:

Now listen to this and what’s your observation?

Here’s an explanation for it:

Share with us what you hear and your observation in the comment section.

