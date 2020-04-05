BN TV
We’ve got an Exciting Lineup for Our #AtHomeWithBN InstaLive Chat this Week | April 6 – 11
Hey BNers!
It’s the beginning of another week and as you are no doubt well aware, everyone is currently working from home and observing social distancing. That’s why we kicked off #AtHomeWithBN – a series of InstaLive chats on @bellanaijaonline to help you make the best out of your time at home.
We’ll be kicking off another edition of our InstaLive series this week and we’ve got an exciting lineup just for you our lovely BellaNaijarians.
Here’s our schedule for this week!
Productivity Tips While at Home
Date: Monday, April 6, 2020.
Time: 2 PM
Topic: How can I focus on work right now?
Guest: Lanre Olusola
All About COVID-19
Date: Tuesday, April 7, 2020.
Time: 2 PM
Topic: I survived
Guest: Oluwaseun Ayodeji Osowobi
Let’s Talk About Mental Health
Date: Wednesday, April 8, 2020.
Time: 2 PM
Topic: This Pandemic is Triggering My Anxiety
Guest: Chude Jideonwo
Parenting in the COVID-19 Era
Date: Thursday, April 9, 2020.
Time: 2 PM
Topic: Homeschooling or Unschooling?
Guest: Chika Okorafor Aneke
Cook With Me
Date: Friday, April 10, 2020.
Time: 2 PM
Club BN
Date: Friday, April 10, 2020.
Time: 8 PM
Get Fit With Me
Date: Saturday, April 11, 2020.
Time: 9 AM
Story Time
Date: Saturday, April 11, 2020.
Time: 2 PM