We've got an Exciting Lineup for Our #AtHomeWithBN InstaLive Chat this Week | April 6 - 11

An Overseas Travel Opportunity Opens for Bovi & his Friends in this Episode of "Back to School Series" | Watch

#AtHomeWithBN: Catch Up with Lanre Olusola on Another Insightful Episode | April 6

Do You Have an Interesting Personal Story to Tell? Then Come Be a Part of BellaNaija’s Live Series

Mercy Aigbe is Addressing the issue of Depression & Suicide in her new Vlog | Watch

WATCH Isabella Akinseye Share 5 'Correct Student' Hacks to make the most of Educational Fairs

Sisi Yemmie Shows Us How to Make Moi-Moi in Two Ways | WATCH

Photographers Get in Here! Kelechi Amadi-Obi has Tips on how to Improve Night time Photography | Watch

Chef Lola’s Mackerel Fish Stew Looks absolutely delicious | Learn how to Prepare it here

Ify Okoye Walks Us Through a Day in Her Life | WATCH

Hey BNers!

It’s the beginning of another week and as you are no doubt well aware, everyone is currently working from home and observing social distancing. That’s why we kicked off #AtHomeWithBN – a series of InstaLive chats on @bellanaijaonline to help you make the best out of your time at home.

We’ll be kicking off another edition of our InstaLive series this week and we’ve got an exciting lineup just for you our lovely BellaNaijarians.

Here’s our schedule for this week!

Productivity Tips While at Home

Date: Monday, April 6, 2020.
Time: 2 PM
Topic: How can I focus on work right now?
Guest: Lanre Olusola

All About COVID-19

Date: Tuesday, April 7, 2020.
Time: 2 PM
Topic: I survived
Guest: Oluwaseun Ayodeji Osowobi

Let’s Talk About Mental Health

Date: Wednesday, April 8, 2020.
Time: 2 PM
Topic: This Pandemic is Triggering My Anxiety
Guest: Chude Jideonwo

Parenting in the COVID-19 Era

Date: Thursday, April 9, 2020.
Time: 2 PM
Topic: Homeschooling or Unschooling?
Guest: Chika Okorafor Aneke

Cook With Me

Date: Friday, April 10, 2020.
Time: 2 PM

Club BN

Date: Friday, April 10, 2020.
Time: 8 PM

Get Fit With Me

Date: Saturday, April 11, 2020.
Time: 9 AM

Story Time

Date: Saturday, April 11, 2020.
Time: 2 PM

BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.comFollow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

