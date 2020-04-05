We’ve got an Exciting Lineup for Our #AtHomeWithBN InstaLive Chat this Week | April 6 – 11

Hey BNers!

It’s the beginning of another week and as you are no doubt well aware, everyone is currently working from home and observing social distancing. That’s why we kicked off #AtHomeWithBN – a series of InstaLive chats on @bellanaijaonline to help you make the best out of your time at home.

We’ll be kicking off another edition of our InstaLive series this week and we’ve got an exciting lineup just for you our lovely BellaNaijarians.

Here’s our schedule for this week!

Productivity Tips While at Home

Date: Monday, April 6, 2020.

Time: 2 PM

Topic: How can I focus on work right now?

Guest: Lanre Olusola

All About COVID-19

Date: Tuesday, April 7, 2020.

Time: 2 PM

Topic: I survived

Guest: Oluwaseun Ayodeji Osowobi

Let’s Talk About Mental Health

Date: Wednesday, April 8, 2020.

Time: 2 PM

Topic: This Pandemic is Triggering My Anxiety

Guest: Chude Jideonwo

Parenting in the COVID-19 Era

Date: Thursday, April 9, 2020.

Time: 2 PM

Topic: Homeschooling or Unschooling?

Guest: Chika Okorafor Aneke

Cook With Me

Date: Friday, April 10, 2020.

Time: 2 PM

Club BN

Date: Friday, April 10, 2020.

Time: 8 PM

Get Fit With Me

Date: Saturday, April 11, 2020.

Time: 9 AM

Story Time

Date: Saturday, April 11, 2020.

Time: 2 PM