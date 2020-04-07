AtHomeWithBN: Lanre Olusola Walks Us Through Ways We Can Deal With Psychological & Emotional Stressors from COVID-19 | WATCH

Connect with us

BN TV

Published

5 hours ago

 on

Hey BNers!

We officially kicked off another edition of our #AtHomeWithBN – a series of Insta Live chats on @bellanaijaonline to help you make the best out of your time at home.

We understand that millions of people around the world have recently started working from home (WFH) because of the COVID-19 outbreak. The situation may extend for weeks or even longer. To some, it may seem like newfound freedom, but along with it comes responsibility as well. And how can we all focus on work during this period?

In this episode, Lanre Olusola @lanreolusola, a life coach and wellness mentor, teaches how to deal with the psychological & emotional stressors from the COVID-19 pandemic as well as how to focus on work right now.

We hope you learn a thing or more from this!

