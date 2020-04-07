Connect with us

BN TV Movies & TV Scoop

"Insecure" Season 4 is Going to Be a Wild Ride! | WATCH

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

WATCH Lota Chukwu's Short Film "Small Bant" on BN TV

BN TV

Let Adaora Mbelu teach you How to Better Manage Your Time | WATCH “The Lumination Show”

BN TV Career Inspired Living Scoop

#AtHomeWithBN: Lanre Olusola Walks Us Through Ways We Can Deal With Psychological & Emotional Stressors from COVID-19 | WATCH

BN TV Career Inspired Living Scoop

We've got an Exciting Lineup for Our #AtHomeWithBN InstaLive Chat this Week | April 6 - 11

BN TV Inspired Living

#AtHomeWithBN: Join Oluwaseun Ayodeji Osowobi as She Takes Us through Her COVID-19 Survival Journey | April 7

BN TV

Our Favourite Driver Jeme is Back! WATCH Season 3, Episode 1 of "Backseat"

BN TV Music

Take a Seat & Enjoy these Virtual Concerts from Adekunle Gold & Simi | WATCH

BN TV

Catch Up on these new Episodes of "Discovering Princess Shyngle” | Watch

BN TV Music

WATCH the Special Episode of TY Bello’s Spontaneous Worship Session

BN TV

“Insecure” Season 4 is Going to Be a Wild Ride! | WATCH

BN TV

Published

5 hours ago

 on

Returning for its fourth season, on Sunday, April 12, “Insecure” follows the main characters in the aftermath of the decisions they made in the last season. Issa Rae pursues a passion project she actually cares about, Molly navigates a real relationship for the first time, Lawrence figures out what levelling-up means for him, and we see the effect of Tiffany’s new baby on the dynamic of the friend group.

Along the way, we’ll see these characters evaluating relationships, both new and old, in an effort to figure out who and what comes with them in this next phase of their lives.

Starring Issa Rae, featuring other series regulars including Yvonne Orji, Jay Ellis, Natasha Rothwell, Amanda Seales, Kendrick Sampson and Alexander Hodge, the fourth season promises to be a wild ride.

Here’s what the cast has to say about the forthcoming season:

Related Topics:
BN TV

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Do you want to win that job or contract? Sign up now

Star Features

Beyond Empty Stats…Victims of Terrorist & Violent Attacks in Nigeria Are People Like You

Monica Alabi: Adjusting to Our New Normal

Your Better Self with Akanna: The Story That Will Be Told

BN Prose: 46 Minutes Away From Home by Gloria Asabor

#BellaNaijaMCM Bryan Mezue of Lifestores Pharmacy is Democratising Healthcare for Africans

Advertisement
css.php