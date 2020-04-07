Burna Boy, Billie Eilish, Lizzo to Perform in a Historic Concert, all thanks to Global Citizen

Connect with us

BellaNaija.com

Published

4 hours ago

 on

Global Citizen, the organization behind the recent ‘Together At Home’ virtual concert featuring John Legend, Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello, Chris Martin, Niall Horan, Miguel and more, has teamed up with the World Health Organization (WHO) to announce a special concert just for you.

The event tagged One World: Together At Home will kick off on Saturday, April 18, with the aim of celebrating and supporting healthcare workers, and will feature real experiences from doctors, nurses and families around the world.

It also features a thrilling lineup of artists curated by Lady Gaga, including, Burna Boy the only African, and other stars like Alanis Morissette, Andrea Bocelli, Billie Eilish, Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day, Chris Martin, David Beckham, Eddie Vedder, Elton John, FINNEAS, Idris and Sabrina Elba, J Balvin, John Legend, Kacey Musgraves, Keith Urban, Kerry Washington, Lang Lang, Lizzo, Maluma, Paul McCartney, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Shah Rukh Khan and Stevie Wonder.

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, DG of WHO said “The World Health Organization is committed to defeating the coronavirus pandemic with science and public health measures, and supporting the health workers who are on the frontlines of the response. We may have to be apart physically for a while, but we can still come together virtually to enjoy great music. The ‘One World: Together At Home’ concert represents a powerful show of solidarity against a common threat.”

One World: Together At Home is ‘powered by commitments from supporters and corporate partners in benefit of the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund, Broadcast special to also benefit local and regional charities that provide food, shelter and healthcare to those that need help most’.

The one-night special event will be hosted by Jimmy Fallon of ‘The Tonight Show,’ Jimmy Kimmel of ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’ and Stephen Colbert of ‘The Late Show with Stephen Colbert’. You can also watch it on digital platforms like Facebook, Instagram, Tidal, Twitter, Twitch, YouTube, and more.

BellaNaija.com

1 Comment

  1. innocent kanu

    April 7, 2020 at 11:47 am

    nice article

