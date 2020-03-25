Connect with us

#TogetherAtHome: Enjoy these Live Concerts from Your Faves & Thank Us Later 😁

Published

50 mins ago

 on

Since almost the whole world is practising social distancing due to the coronavirus pandemic, your faves decided to entertain everyone with live-streamed solo concerts.

#TogetherAtHome is an effort to unite humanity at a time when many may feel isolated at home, and inspire people to take meaningful action to help stop the spread of the coronavirus.

The likes of John Legend, Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello, Miguel took to social media to perform their songs for anyone tuning into the live streams, and engage with fans.

Here’s your front seat view of their concerts. Do enjoy!

Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello

OneRepublic

John Legend

Common

Chloe & Halle

Miguel

Ziggy Marley

