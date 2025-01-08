Two Days of Music, Dance, and Good Vibes: Enjoy Highlights from the ‘Even in the Day’ Festival in Partnership with Ballantine’s

Connect with us

54 mins ago

Ballantine‘s blended Scotch whisky proudly reflects on the electrifying success of the “Even In The Day” Festival, held on December 20th and 21st, 2024, at Muri Okunola Park in Lagos. The two-day festival brought together thousands of music aficionados for a wonderful experience celebrating a vibrant mix of Amapiano, Afro-house, EDM, and deep house music.

The venue came alive as attendees immersed themselves in the festival’s energy. Ballantine’s played a vital role with its signature handmade cocktails that perfectly complemented the lively atmosphere.

On Day 1, the Soakers Experience converted the Park into a water-themed wonderland with giant water slides, splash zones, water cannon wars, and balloon fights, adding a humorous element to the festival. The atmosphere was boosted by amazing performances, with Skyla Tylaa stealing the show by debuting a previously unreleased track from Wizkid‘s Morayo album.

Skyla’s performance, which was hyped by Poco Lee and featured a surprise cameo by Wizkid, was a standout of the night, leaving attendees stunned. International DJs Vigro Deep, DJ Khalifa, Yosa, and DJ Latitude kept the party going with pulsating Amapiano beats that boomed across the park.

Day 2 was for die-hard electronic and house music aficionados. Tobi Peter, DJ Khalifa, Six7even, and Sounds of Ace took to the decks and kept the crowd dancing late into the night. The Interactive Playoff Stage added a new level of excitement, with people partaking in rap battles, dance-offs, and bull rides. This made the festival more than just music—it was a celebration of creativity and joy. DJ Consequence and Blak Dave closed the festival with stunning sets that left fans with lasting memories.

The festival perfectly exemplified Ballantine’s values of creativity, true community, and unforgettable experiences. Ballantine’s, with a focus on music and entertainment, has positioned itself as one of the key players in Nigeria’s growing social and culture scene.

