Let’s Talk Everything Christmas and Faith with Pastor Emmanuel Iren in Today’s Edition of “Doing Life With…”

For our Christmas edition, we are doing life with Pastor Emmanuel Iren, the founder of Celebration Church International who talks about his pastoral journey and everything Christmas. Enjoy the conversation!

Hello Pastor Iren, compliments of this season. How are you today?

I’m doing well, thank you. Compliments of the season to you too.

Thank you. Can you share a bit about your background and a part of your childhood that prepared you for who you are today?

I was born into a Christian home with seven children. My upbringing was, in many respects, basic and seemingly uneventful. Parenting, for example, was the typical blend of a strict, no-nonsense Dad and a gentle, rational Mum. In retrospect, that in itself shaped my approach to leadership. My drive and daredevil attitude come from my Dad, while my calculated and empathetic nature comes from my Mum.

Growing up, the rules were simple: give education your best, remain a good moral ambassador for the family, and get to know God for yourself. In a few small ways, my family was unique. For a brief season, we even formed an a cappella group. Never mind that we only ever had two public outings. The point is, in some shape or form, most of us had a thing or two to do with music during our upbringing.

Give us a glimpse into what inspired you to go into the ministry, and your pastoral journey so far

Ministry is the hardest thing I’ve ever done. Take this from someone who executive-produced one of the highest-grossing movies in Nollywood this year and who has released two gospel albums, both of which made Apple Music’s top ten albums in Nigeria.

A true Pastor, for instance, is only ever happy by choice. No matter what celebratory season you are enjoying, there is always one church member somewhere trusting God for healing or deliverance from some trouble or another. I said that to highlight that it takes more than “inspiration” to go into ministry. I am in ministry because, through several simple but notable encounters, I knew the Lord had called me to evangelise, disciple, and deploy people into His work.

Could you talk about a significant moment or experience in your life that deepened your faith?

For many people, healing is something they merely read about in the Bible or books. Unfortunately, fake Pastors don’t make it any easier to believe. But long before I was even a Pastor, something happened that touched me deeply.

I like to tell the story of how what seemed like an ordinary joint pain in my mum steadily deteriorated until she was practically bedridden. The diagnosis was arthritis. This was twenty years ago, and it didn’t make sense, at least not for her age at the time. But one night, my Dad had had enough.

He called my siblings and me into the bedroom, pointed at my mum as she groaned in bed, and said, “This woman must be healed today.” We prayed as fervently as we could, and that night was the last time she experienced the pain. To date, she has been fine. This is one of many personal stories that deepened my faith in God early.

Have there been moments in your life or ministry where you faced challenges that tested your faith? How did you navigate through and/or overcome?

I think God truly blessed me by helping me understand early that challenges are a part of life. It must be very depressing for people who expect life to be a bed of roses simply because they are Christians. The resounding words of Christ, “…in the world, you will have tribulation, but be of good cheer. I have overcome the world,” guide how I navigate challenges.

As Christmas approaches, what, in your view, is the essence of celebrating this holiday for Christians? How can the message of Christmas be relevant and impactful in today’s world?

The Christmas story is truly one that, if practised, could make the world a better place. The idea of Christmas is revolutionary: the Son of God, instead of holding on to the comfort of the deity, took on flesh to sacrifice His life for humanity.

Just when you think this is a one-off story, the Bible urges us to emulate that sacrificial lifestyle: “Let this mind be in you which was also in Christ Jesus, who, being in the form of God, … made Himself of no reputation, taking the form of a bondservant, and coming in the likeness of men… He humbled Himself and became obedient to the point of death, even the death of the cross.” (Philippians 2:5-8)

Imagine the rich catering to the poor rather than simply pleasing themselves. Imagine a society where the strong help the vulnerable. This, in addition to preaching the message of the gospel, is the way to celebrate Christmas.

Christmas is associated with joy, love, and giving. How would you encourage Christians to spread these values beyond the holiday season, and make a positive impact in their communities?

It could be that gateman who is always courteous and professional or the cleaner. No matter how small, a thoughtful gift can put a smile on someone’s face

As the year comes to an end, are there specific reflections or lessons you’d like to share with people?

The present state of the economy has reinforced the need for the strong to help the weak and vulnerable, as the Scriptures teach. While we pray for the nation to get better, we must help as many people as we can.

As Christians unwind this season, what are some fun but faith-observing activities people can indulge in?

Thankfully, there are more options for this than ever before. With concerts hosted by Energise Music, Street Church, or the more traditional Faaji Friday by EmmaoMG, there are great options these days if you look in the right places.

What is your all-time favourite Christmas carol, and why does it resonate with you?

Honestly, any carol that captures the essence of the season and has decent music renditions does it for me.

What’s a typical day in your life like – from when you wake up until you go back to bed?

Typically, after my devotion, my personal fitness coach comes to my house to lead me in a workout session. After that, I have my breakfast, take a shower, and head to the office.

If you’re asked to play a biblical role/character this Christmas, what character would you be and why?

Jesus, for sure. Who else? He is the reason for the season.

Many thanks to Pastor Iren for having this conversation with us and answering all our questions – and swiftly too, we must add.

